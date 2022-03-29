"The main character could be a descendant": Fans theorize a connection between the protagonist and Merlin in Hogwarts Legacy

The 14-minute gameplay reveal that was showcased at the dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy provided fans with a treasure trove of information regarding the upcoming RPG.

Whereas before that they were starved for a glimpse at the gameworld as there had been no update since the 2020 reveal trailer, now players have a large number of frames to pore over and dissect.

The subreddit of the game has been replete with fans identifying little things from the gameplay reveal and further speculating about what might be included in the game when it is finally released. One such post made a connection between the legendary wizard Merlin and the game's protagonist.

Is the player a descendant of Merlin in Hogwarts Legacy

Redditor u/smokediza theorizes that the main character of the game can be a descendant of Merlin, which according to him is the "legacy of ancient magic." They further pointed out that Merlin was explicitly mentioned in the gameplay reveal and that fans know about "his history of controlling dragon" and "attending Hogwarts."

That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come.

A figure famous in the Arthurian legends, Merlin in the Potterverse attended Hogwarts in his formative years and was sorted into Slytherin. According to the Harry Potter wiki, it is possible that he was taught by Salazar Slytherin himself. Merlin was later known as the greatest wizard of all time and was commonly referred to by the moniker "Prince of Enchanters."

Responses to the post note the possibility of the theory becoming true in Hogwarts Legacy and the various nods that the developers have shared in the gameplay reveal. The State of Play clip states that players can look out for enchanting magical puzzles that were probably designed by Merlin during his time at Hogwarts.

Commenters have noted that there are references to the great wizard in Harry Potter books and that in Hogwarts Mystery, Merlin talks about Ancient Magic. The developers have made it clear that the concept of the Ancient Magic will play a vital role in Hogwarts Legacy and its narrative.

Hogwarts Legacy will be allowing players to experience studying at the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry as a fifth-year student. The gameplay reveal featured a number of subjects that will be taught during this time and that players will be able to attend themselves.

The game also seems to be deeply focused on the ability of dueling and spell-casting. The gameplay clip featured the player character casting various spells and in different combinations while dealing with others. Even the Killing Curse was shown during the State of Play.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in the Holiday period of 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players will get to explore both Hogwarts and other locations beyond the castle walls.

