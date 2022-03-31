"I will make a dragon love me": Fans comment on the plethora of magical beasts shown in Hogwarts Legacy

The developers have repeatedly emphasized the importance of magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy and how players will be able to interact with them. The latest gameplay reveal at the dedicated State of Play showed a plethora of magical beasts, big and small, roaming around the wizarding world. Fans are excited to find out which of these they will be able to tame and befriend.

Hogwarts Legacy is bringing the world of Harry Potter in all its glory for players to enjoy. From a fully fleshed out Hogwarts to various locations from beyond the world, fans will get to experience the magical world like never before. They will be accompanied by a number of NPCs and fantastical beasts on their journey.

Fans wonder which beasts they would be able to befriend in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has already confirmed a number of magical beasts that are going to appear in-game. Dragons, hippogriffs, centaurs and graphorns are some of the many who will be available in the game for players to find and interact with. The official Twitter account of the title released a short clip of these beasts with the caption "Friend or foe."

Janessa @PishPoshGamer @HogwartsLegacy Soooo r u saying we can’t befriend a dragon?…. 🤔. I wanna have a dragon in the room of requirement flying around. @HogwartsLegacy Soooo r u saying we can’t befriend a dragon?…. 🤔. I wanna have a dragon in the room of requirement flying around. 😂

The most common response to the tweet has been the question of whether dragons will be set only as enemies or if the developers will allow players to interact and befriend them. Dragons are one of the most captivating creatures of myth and fantasy, and Potterheads have been treated to a number of them over the years.

minika @Aprilrabbitttt @HogwartsLegacy I originally thought we could tame a dragon as a friend, but now it seems unlikely?god damn,I hope I can train the dragon in magical world LOL🤣 @HogwartsLegacy I originally thought we could tame a dragon as a friend, but now it seems unlikely?god damn,I hope I can train the dragon in magical world LOL🤣

♡𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚎𝚜♡ @the_JulesOnly @HogwartsLegacy I WILL make a dragon love me, it isn't allowed to resist. @HogwartsLegacy I WILL make a dragon love me, it isn't allowed to resist. https://t.co/9h2KZCGOEn

David @Spore4891 @HogwartsLegacy If there is a possibility to tame and befriend with a dragon, that would be a DREAM COME TRUE TO RIDE A DRAGON🤩 @HogwartsLegacy If there is a possibility to tame and befriend with a dragon, that would be a DREAM COME TRUE TO RIDE A DRAGON🤩 🐉

Thus, the wish to tame and ride a dragon in the game is a popular one among the players. Taking it further, some are commenting that they wish to have a pet baby dragon, much like Hagrid in the first movie, and be able to see it grow over the course of the school year.

Soliman @JonathanSolima9 @PishPoshGamer @HogwartsLegacy I was thinking the same thing!!!!! IMAGINE HAVING A PET DRAGON @PishPoshGamer @HogwartsLegacy I was thinking the same thing!!!!! IMAGINE HAVING A PET DRAGON

magda⁷⟭⟬ @hobiihobiii3 @HogwartsLegacy Pls I wanna tame dragons that would be so amazing!! Like baby dragons and then see them grow up super big cool and powerful @HogwartsLegacy Pls I wanna tame dragons that would be so amazing!! Like baby dragons and then see them grow up super big cool and powerful

Some of the magical creatures found in the wild are under threat of being poached. Players will have the option to rescue them and add them to the player's menagerie in the Room of Requirement. The developers have confirmed that some of these beasts can be tamed, mounted, and ridden in-game.

Regarding the story of Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have stated:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Fans will have to patiently wait until Holiday 2022 when Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release. They will be stepping into the famed school as a fifth-year student to sharpen their magical abilities through learning spells and potions. Players will be contending with the threat of an impending goblin rebellion as they solve the mystery of the resurgence of Ancient Magic.

