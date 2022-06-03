Marvel's Spider-Man is headed to PC this August

Spider-Man is finally headed to PC as Insomniac’s critically-acclaimed 2018 gem is getting a remastered release on PC on August 12, 2022.

In recent years, Sony has moved from its stance of strict platform exclusivity and has been releasing its titles on PC, albeit a few years after its original PlayStation release. Thus has been the case with Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War (2018). The latest entry to the list is Spider-Man Remastered.

This game will soon be followed by Miles Morales on PC (Image via PlayStation)

Released first on PS4 in September 2018, Spider-Man was Insomniac’s first foray into Marvel superhero games. They nailed it with top-notch gameplay and great writing.

The PS5 Remastered release came in November 2020 with a host of improvements ranging from enhanced textures and graphical and performance improvements from Miles Morales to support the console's 3D audio capabilities, "near-instant loading," and support for the DualSense controller's haptic feedback.

However, the PS5 Remastered release was only available as a part of the Ultimate Edition pack of Miles Morales.

After Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War, Spider-Man Remastered is the fourth major PlayStation-exclusive coming to PC

Spider-Man Remastered is a great stepping stone to the series as fans prepare for the sequel, Spider-Man 2, slated to be released next year. While Insomniac is presumably busy developing the highly-anticipated sequel, PlayStation Studio Nixxes is the one helping with porting the action game to PC.

Sony acquired Nixxes in July 2021 and made it clear that this acquisition would help them deliver more games to the PC platform. God of War (2018) earlier this year got its PC release.

While Jetpack Interactive handled most of the porting in that case, Santa Monica Studio helped supervise the process as the original creators of the game. It remains to be seen how much Insomniac is involved in this PC port.

Set in the borough of Manhattan in a fictionalized version of modern-day New York City, the game utilizes skyscrapers to their fullest as players traverse the cityscape swinging webs. The writing and voice acting also garnered great praise as they magnificently complemented the moment-to-moment gameplay.

The Remastered release also packs The City That Never Sleeps DLC, a story-based three-episode expansion. The PS5 remastered release also boasted many new suits, which will presumably be a part of the PC release.

