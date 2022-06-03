Final Fantasy XVI gameplay revealed - Release date, platform, and more

Final Fantasy XVI just got its new gameplay trailer titled “Dominance” as part of the PlayStation State of Play 2022. First revealed in 2020, the sixteenth mainline entry to the Final Fantasy series is a highly anticipated title from Square Enix.

While there is no exact release date yet, the game is currently set to be released sometime during the summer of 2023. It has been an excruciating wait for the Final Fantasy XVI to be released as the game's development was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the good news is that the game has finally “entered the final leg of development and is focusing on polish” as it gets ready to be released next year.

Final Fantasy XVI “Dominance” gameplay trailer shows off the mysterious Eikons and the high-octane real-time combat

The new trailer showcases the combat of the game. The high-octane real-time action will surely remind fans of the combat gameplay of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Dominance trailer features several giant creatures from the Final Fantasy series, such as Odin, Bahamut, and Ifrit. These are presumably the "Eikons" mentioned in the official materials prior to the event. The Eikons seem to reside in human controllers called Dominants. The game's story will presumably revolve around establishing relationships with or fighting against these Dominants.

Naoki Yoshida of the FF XIV repute is the producer of the game. Naturally, fans anticipate top-notch quality from the sixteenth mainline entry after the much mediocre Final Fantasy XV release in 2016. Yoshida mentions,

“In previous interviews and updates, we didn't delve too deep into details about the game system, but hopefully with this preview, you all were able to get a better picture of what actual gameplay will entail—namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game's many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action.”

Regarding the update on development, Hiroshi Takai, the director of Final Fantasy XVI, stated,

“I'm happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push.”

According to the official website, FFXVI is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, although the initial trailer seemed to imply that the game will be a timed exclusive. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released in the summer of 2023.

