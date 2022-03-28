“God of War Ragnarok comes out this year”: Sony Santa Monica stands by 2022 release date

Sony Santa Monica has put the speculations of a possible delay to rest and has reconfirmed 2022 as the release window for God of War Ragnarok.

In the second and final part of the Norse Saga, Ragnarok will pick up after the events of the 2018's God of War and once again follow the stories of Kratos and Atreus as they take on the Nordic pantheon, including the God of Thunder himself, Thor.

PlayStation’s iconic franchise God of War has been synonymous with the console family since the PS2 generation. After a complete saga taking down the entirety of the Greek pantheon, Kratos moved to the Nordic mythology with the 2018s God of War. A battle-worn old man, Kratos traveled to the highest peak of the Nordic realm with his son Atreus to spread the ashes of his wife.

Sony Santa Monica puts rumors to rest and stands by 2022 release date for God of War Ragnarok

After the incredible success of God of War, fans were extremely eager for the sequel, and they were answered in 2020 during the PlayStation 5 showcase, where Santa Monica officially unveiled God of War Ragnarok for a 2021 release date, however, the game was delayed to 2022.

Quite recently, fans had been speculating a possible delay to next year, 2023, due to the massive scope of the title, but Santa Monica recently dismissed the speculation. The God of War community and social media manager at Santa Monica, who goes by the social handle Blue Owlz: Medic recently tweeted out,

Blue Owlz: Medic ⚡️ @BlueOwlzMedic God of War Ragnarök comes out this year. God of War Ragnarök comes out this year.

After the incredible, if not overshadowed, release of Horizon Forbidden West and the microtransaction-filled with unfairly-grindy disappointment of Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok is the next major PlayStation exclusive.

The title will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus as they face off against the Nordic gods. Aside from returning characters like Mimir, Brok & Sindri, God of War Ragnarok will also introduce new characters like Thor (who was teased at the end of the last game), Angerboda, and Dulin.

One of the most memorable returning characters, Freya, is set to be an antagonist in Ragnarok after the death of her son Baldur. Kratos will also be seen coming face-to-face with Tyr, the Nordic God of War.

With Sony Santa Monica standing by the 2022 release window, the most likely place for Ragnarok to make an appearance again will be during the upcoming E3 season in June - July with a possible release date in fall (September - October) or Holiday 2022 (November - December).

While God of War made its way to PC earlier this year, Ragnarok will debut only on PlayStation consoles, namely PS4 and PS5.

All in all, the excitement with Ragnarok is understandably high, and with Sony Santa Monica standing by the 2022 release date, fans are reassured of the game’s release.

