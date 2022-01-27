Who is Tyr in God of War Ragnarok

Many fans are excited to see what God Of War: Ragnarök has in store for them since it aims to bring the Norse period of the tale to a finale. Of course, gods will play an essential role in this video game series, and a couple has already been announced for the sequel.

A variety of different gods who serve the tale and have been hinted at so far could enrich the gaming experience, and the future release may even be able to hint at what's in store for viewers next.

In order to continue developing the universe and the players on the board, a character-driven storyline must focus on these exciting elements of the mythology.

With the fall of the Nine Realms of Norse mythology and the death of the Norse gods, the God of War: Ragnarok promises to drive Kratos and Atreus into the deep end. However, there is one Aesir, whose absence in the PS4 game has fans hopeful for a strong presence in the sequel.

Tyr and his connections in God Of War Ragnarok

Tyr is the God of War in Norse mythology, and hence a potential rival for Kratos. The character's return has been confirmed for the sequel game, and he carries with him a menacing presence. Kratos may have to put his strength to the test against this beast of a man, just as he did with Ares before him.

Faye's husband, the Greek God of War Kratos, and their son Atreus set off on a mission to locate Tyr to prevent the prophecy of Ragnarok from coming true as Fimbulwinter drew to a close.

Kratos and Atreus set off on a mission to locate Tyr (Image via Playstation)

Mimir informed them that despite hearing Tyr was dead, Odin seemed particularly interested in ensuring that he was never found. They ultimately discovered his jail and set him free before inviting him to join them in their war.

The connection between Tyr and Faye

Tyr was trusted by the Jotnar (Image via Youtube - VGS)

Tyr supported Faye because he felt bad about delivering Odin to Jotunheim. The Jotnar trusted Tyr, so they authorised him to bring Odin to their realm to mediate a truce between the giants and the Aesir.

Odin was exiled after attempting to take the Jotnar's knowledge of the future. Odin ordered Thor to slay as many Jotnar as he could locate in Midgard in revenge.

Kratos and Tyr are different

Tyr is shown as a very different god of war than Kratos (Image via Twitter - Game on Focus)

Tyr is shown to be very different from how Kratos was in Ancient Greece. Kratos was driven by vengeance and ruthlessness, but Tyr genuinely sought peace. On the other hand, both are shown to be embarrassed about their pasts.

Tyr feels guilty for his failure in diplomacy and the ensuing battle between the Aesir and Jotnar, while Kratos feels shame for the bloodshed he has perpetrated.

