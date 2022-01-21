God of War Ragnarok might not have ray-tracing on the PS5

Late last week, God of War was released on PC, and it rapidly rose to the top of the Steam charts. The action-packed game had an astonishing 73,000 concurrent users at its peak over the weekend, surpassing Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone in terms of player count.

God of War Ragnarok will be released later this year on PlayStation 5, which might have a ray-traced mode, according to Sony Santa Monica (and PlayStation 4). With Atreus coping with the knowledge of his actual identity and Kratos attempting to defend both of them from Freya and Thor's combined fury, this sequel will bring the Norse tale to a close.

God of War Ragnarok parts with ray tracings on PS5

Players might face Freya in God Of War Ragnarok (Image via the title's YouTube)

God of War on PC also features an ultra-widescreen aspect ratio of 21:9. Ray-traced lighting and reflections, on the other hand, are conspicuous by their lack, which ray tracing mods are currently attempting to remedy.

However, a fixed 60fps is possible and few options are available. With a troll fight hanging between 40 and 50 frames per second, 4K Original settings offered a 30fps-like performance, but the cinematics are significantly heavier. We're near enough to the 60fps level in Quality mode at original settings that we won't noticeably slip below it.

Kratos fighting with his enemies (Image via PlayStation)

On the visual front, this matches the PS5 backwards-compatible version. It appears close enough not to be a big deal at roughly 12% lower pixel rendering than the 1920x2160 used by the PS5 Pro/PS5 version.

Kratos showing mimir's head to the world serpent (Image via - windows central)

The achievement of God of War on PC might be just the start of a successful year for the Santa Monica Studio-created franchise. God of War: Ragnarök is expected to appear on PS4 and PS5 platforms later this year. However, the studio and Sony have yet to confirm a precise release date.

The sequel was last seen in the spotlight during PlayStation's September 2021 event, including the first official gameplay reveal and confirmation of the Ragnarok subtitle.

Kratos in God Of War Ragnarok (Image via Youtube)

PC port of God of War offers some good improvements over the PS4 Pro edition. It scales nicely and gives you the option of increasing resolution, quality, frame rates, and aspect ratio. This is more than what consoles offer. Like shadows and AO, some are pleasant upgrades, but others, like reflections and even resolution, are more difficult to discern.

