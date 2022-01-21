All confirmed gods so far in God of War Ragnarök

The ninth installment of the God of War series, God of War Ragnarok is finally coming and fans can’t wait to experience the Norse era once again. The game will mark the end of the Norse era and depict the last days of the Norse gods.

God of War Ragnarök will offer an enhanced gaming experience and put the next-gen console to good use. The sequel will pick up from the end of Fimbulwinter, followed by the deaths of Baldur, Magni and Modi.

All the gods confirmed till now in God of War Ragnarök

Ragnarök foresees a number of impactful events according to Norse mythology. This includes a great battle that will mark the end of a number of gods including Thor, Loki, Freyr, Heimdallr, Týr and Odin. The world will submerge in water, along with a number of natural disasters. The surviving gods will return to the world after these events and two human survivors will repopulate the world making it fertile and green again.

Here is the list of all confirmed gods so far in Ragnarök:

Thor

Týr

Odin

Atreus

Freya

Santa Monica Studios hasn't shed much light on the exact storyline till now, but players can take a peek at all the gods that will be featured in Ragnarök.

1) Thor

Thor in Ragnarök (Image via: God of War Wiki)

Thor is one of the most popular characters in Norse mythology. He is the god of thunder, storms, lightning and strength and also the father of Modi and Magni. Born to Odin, he is the second most powerful among the Aesir. Thor returns to Ragnarök as the main antagonist and wants to seek revenge against Atreus and Kratos for the death of Baldur and his sons.

2) Týr

Tyr in Ragnarök (Image via: God of War Wiki)

Týr is the Aesir God of Law and War. In Norse mythology he is associated with heroic glory and always fought for peace. In Ragnarök, Kratos and his son Atreus will begin their quest to find Týr and overturn the prophecy of the events foretold in Ragnarök. Mimir tried to tell them that Týr was dead after learning Kratos’s intentions. Kratos eventually found Týr in the prison and helped him flee.

3) Odin

Odin in Ragnarök (Image via: Reddit)

Odin is the Norse God of Death, War, Sky and Magic and claims the throne of Asgard. In Norse mythology, Odin was one of the best wizards among gods and had a magical horse known as Sleipnir. According to Mimir, he was extremely clever and one of the cruelest in Norse mythology. He figured out that the arrival of Kratos and Atreus in Ragnarök had an important role. It is said that he feared Kratos, even though he only knew that Kratos is extremely powerful and nothing else about him.

4) Atreus

Atreus in Ragnarök (Image via: God of War Wiki)

Atreus is the son of Laufey and Kratos, and played an important role in God of War (2018). Being the son of an Aesir God and a Jotuun, Atreus possessed a lot of superhuman abilities, but due to his age and years of sickness, he is still far from reaching his potential. According to the Fandom website, he is the Future God of Evil, Mischief, Serpents, Deception, and Magic, and is also referred to as Loki in Norse mythology.

5) Freya

Freya in Ragnarök (Image via: God of War Wiki)

Freya is the goddess of Vanir and the daughter of Njord. Also known as the Witch of the Woods, she wants to seek revenge against Kratos for killing her son, Baldur. In Ragnarök, she will support Thor, who shares the same goal of killing Kratos.

