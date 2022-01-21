God of War Ragnarok director speaks on whether the game will come to PC

God of War Ragnarok will finalize Kratos' story in Norse mythology and is one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

The sequel to the 2018 Game of the Year winner is going to be delivered on a massive scale. The game itself will hold plenty of content and release for PS4 and PS5.

With the 2018 title recently released for PC, it has fans wondering if Ragnarok will also receive a PC port. Creative director Cory Balrog has answered straightforwardly.

God of War Ragnarok creative director has "no idea" if game will come to PC

Atreus returning to Kratos from a hunt (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It would make sense that Ragnarok arrives on PC at some point, but when that happens is up in the air. It did take four years for Santa Monica Studio to finally bring the last installment to PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

In a talk with Game Informer, Cory Balrog was asked about the likelihood of God of War Ragnarok making its way to PC quicker than its predecessor did. The "no idea" isn't what fans wanted to hear.

Shirrako @ShirrakoGaming If Sony were to release God of War Ragnarok on PS4/PS5/PC at the same time, it would be the biggest PlayStation game launch of all time. If Sony were to release God of War Ragnarok on PS4/PS5/PC at the same time, it would be the biggest PlayStation game launch of all time. https://t.co/5JuVYIL1rI

His response to the question is not a no, but it also isn't a yes. It is disappointing that a more confident answer could not be given, although Ragnarok has seen its share of delays.

Kratos' actor was unavailable for some time due to health issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many games, not just Ragnarok. It isn't hard to see why a PC port might not be on their minds.

Balrog stated that Sony is taking it "one game at a time". It is entirely up to Sony whether God of War Ragnarok will end up on PC the same way the 2018 entry did.

Also Read Article Continues below

At this point, gamers shouldn't expect to see Ragnarok on PC any time soon but should not rule out the possibility. The fact that God of War made it eventually is a good sign for its sequel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer