5 things to know before playing God of War on PC

Since the first game was released, God of War has been a hallowed name in the gaming community. The series has produced nothing but masterpieces one after the other, even as the Greek saga ended and was taken over by the Norse saga. Both have lived up to standards so far, and the famed title is now coming to PC gamers worldwide.

The God of War release coming to PCs is the same one that came out in 2018 on the PS4. It was the first title of the Norse saga and the first game that became directly downloadable on PCs.

The title is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for pre-purchase and releases on January 14, i.e., later today.

With the title almost released, let's look at five essential things to know before playing it. Three of these tips are more related to the nuances and specifications requirements. The other two are fundamental ones to follow throughout the game.

Five essentials to know before playing God of War on PC

5) Follow Bestiary

There's a feature called Bestiary in the game, essentially like a guidebook. It records the details of all the enemies players will come across playing as Kratos.

These details contain the potential weaknesses and ways to kill the enemies. When users struggle to finish off a particular opponent, visiting the guidebook can be good practice.

4) God of War PC comes with controller customization

While gamers can play with a keyboard and a mouse, it will certainly be tricky. The series has long been a PlayStation exclusive made for controllers.

But fans need not worry as they will be able to use both DualSense and DualShock controllers with the correct drivers on the PC. They can also use other controllers since the game offers complete customization for controllers.

3) Smash everything

The simple reason for this is not barbaric hunger but to find hacksilver. This currency is required in almost everything in-game, from upgrading armor to improving weapons.

Smashing everything may not guarantee hacksilver all the time, but more often than not, it drops the currency from time to time. Also, striking the gigantic ax against everything is fun.

2) God of War PC comes with free goodies

There are free items available for PC players when they start their journey in the game, and all of them come with the base edition.

Death's Vow Armor Sets (Atreus and Kratos)

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Exile's Guardian Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

1) The game receives several upgrades for PC

The PC version of God of War comes close to four years following its release on the PlayStation. Naturally, there have been several technological upgrades in PCs and consoles scene since then.

The PC version comes with several graphic updates, including unlocked frame rates and improved resolutions. There is support for NVIDIA DLSS and widescreen as the game will run on a 21:9 ratio.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

