When is God of War launching for PC and what are the system requirements?

2018’s Game of the Year God of War is finally making its way to PC, and fans can’t wait anymore.

Developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studios, God of War (2018) redefines the iconic PlayStation franchise to bring Kratos to a new realm. The game was originally released for the PS4 and was critically acclaimed, winning the highest of honors, Game of the Year.

With God of War finally making its way to PC, let’s take a look at the release date, PC-specific features, and the required specs.

God of War PC launch date, system requirements, and more

Even since the early days of the franchise, God of War has been a PlayStation franchise. From the early days of God of War on the PS2 to the recent releases on the PS4/PS5, the franchise has evolved.

PlayStation has been bringing its flagship titles over on PC in recent years. So far, the responses for Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone have been massive. God of War launches on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022. The specs required for the title are as follows.

Minimum (720p at 30fps)

Graphics Settings : Low

: Low GPU : Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB) CPU : Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHZ)

: Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended (1080p at 30fps)

Graphics Settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 570 (4 GB) CPU : Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2400 (4 core 3.6 GHZ)

: Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2400 (4 core 3.6 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SDD

High (1080p at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : Original

: Original GPU : Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB) CPU : Intel i7 4770K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHZ)

: Intel i7 4770K (4 core 3.5 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHZ) RAM : 8 GB DDR

: 8 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

Performance (1440p at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : High

: High GPU : Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB)

: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) CPU : Intel i7 7700K (4 core 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHZ)

: Intel i7 7700K (4 core 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHZ) RAM : 16 GB DDR

: 16 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra (4K at 60fps)

Graphics Settings : Ultra

: Ultra GPU : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB)

: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD RX 6800XT (16 GB) CPU : Intel i9 9900K (8 core 3.6 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHZ)

: Intel i9 9900K (8 core 3.6 GHz), AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHZ) RAM : 16 GB DDR

: 16 GB DDR OS : Windows 10 64bit (version 1809)

: Windows 10 64bit (version 1809) Storage: 70 GB SSD

Aside from the support for DualShock 4 and DuelSense Controllers, God of War also brings new PC features. These include Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and of course, Enhanced graphics. Players can pre-order the game on the respective storefront today.

