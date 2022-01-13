God of War Ragnarok could make appearance at PS5 State of Play in February 2022

The world got its first glimpse at God of War Ragnarok during Sony's PlayStation Showcase back in September 2021. Since then, quite an avalanche of events have occured.

For starters, God of War Ragnarok was delayed. And while the September Showcase revealed a short but sweet gameplay trailer for the title, Santa Monica Studio hasn’t relinquished any substantial information since.

Considering how much time has passed since then, Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play could be a great opportunity to open the floodgates.

PlayStation State of Play rumored in February 2022 and could feature God of War Ragnarok

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. https://t.co/Si0QSY7PeZ

There is a rumor floating about that a PlayStation State of Play could be arriving in February 2022, and better still, it could well reveal a substantial amount of information about the game. The rumor comes from none other than Tom Henderson.

Henderson has been a reliable source in the past, specifically on rumors pertaining to Call of Duty, Battlefield, and even Halo Infinite. It was he who tweeted the date for the next State of Play being in February and that it...

“...has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO.”

Expect to explore every nook and cranny (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

It makes sense considering Sony recently released more information on the PSVR 2. The State of Play would be perfect for showcasing more of its capabilities.

That also includes the possibility of seeing God of War Ragnarok. Another potential title that could make an appearance is Hogwarts Legacy, about which even less is known than the God of War sequel.

The most unlikely candidates are Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, with both titles set to be released in February.

When is God of War Ragnarok expected to be released?

The game was originally set to be released in 2021, but Santa Monica Studios moved the release window to an undefined date in 2022. A special announcement was released to Twitter, stating:

“We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The decision ultimately came down to quality control and the safety of the development team.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee