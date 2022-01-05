How Horizon Call of the Mountain can tie in with Horizon Forbidden West

While fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation has unveiled its next title in the franchise. Horizon Call of the Mountain, developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Games, will be the first games for the upcoming PlayStation VR2.

Guerrilla Games’ phenomenal title Horizon Zero Dawn told a beautiful tale of post-apocalyptic earth, overtaken by machinery, where humanity has gone back to the early days of civilization.

The game follows Aloy, a young outcast huntress of the Nora tribe, who goes on her journey to find her origin, tied to the world's origin. The game later made its way to PC, and a sequel called Horizon Forbidden West was announced.

Horizon Call of the Mountain will introduce players to a new adventure

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, will launch this February for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will take Aloy to the western frontier and introduce new machinery and iconic locations.

During the CES 2022 presentation, Sony announced the next generation of their Virtual Reality headset, called PlayStation VR2, and announced Horizon Call of the Mountain as one of its first titles. Developed by Guerrilla Games and the recently acquired Firesprite Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain will follow a brand new character and bring back familiar ones.

Sony also showcased a short teaser alongside the announcement. Speaking on the title, Jan-Bart van Beek, the Studio Director and Studio Art & Animation Director at Guerrilla, said:

"We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way, and we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain soon."

While from the initial perspective, it seems only like a gimmicky on-rail VR adventure set in the world of Horizon, it could very well expand on the setting and franchise to present players with a brand new adventure.

One of the main iconic aspects of the Horizon franchise is the unique designs of the machines. Taking inspiration from the fauna, the developers at guerrilla games have designed unique-looking machinery that can be neutral or hostile towards the protagonist.

While Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West tell the story of Aloy, Call of the Mountain can expand on the world and give players a closer look at the machines. It is uncertain how much Horizon Call of the Mountain will affect Aloy's ongoing narrative. One thing is for certain. It will look gorgeous on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

