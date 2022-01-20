Is Thor an enemy in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok will be released in 2022 for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. When the game was first announced, they showcased various characters, including the fabled God of Thunder, Thor.

As a result, several players started speculating on whether Thor will be an enemy in God of War Ragnarok or not. This is because God of War's 2018 reboot was based on Norse mythology.

There were several instances where enemies related to Thor appeared and were killed in the hands of the protagonist Kratos. Thus, questions arose within the community regarding Thor's official representation within the game.

Note: Contains spoilers regarding God of War 2018.

Thor will be the primary antagonist in God of War Ragnarok

Thor is quite well known as the Norse God of Thunder. He is the son of Odin, the King of Asgard. Thor has been part of several fictional works, with his representation as an Avenger in the Marvel universe being the most popular iteration.

However, Thor in God of War Ragnarok will be very different from how Marvel fans know him across the world. Firstly, Thor will be anything but a friendly character within the game. He will be the primary antagonist of the story and need to be defeated by Kratos.

Thor's representation within the new God of War game will also be quite different. He will have a more bulky figure with his mouth covered with a beard rather than the muscular and handsome figure that people know from the Marvel universe.

When the developers first showcased it, fans of the series were quite confused. However, the developers soon clarified that the depiction of Thor within the game is a more accurate one as is written within mythology.

Secondly, during God of War 2018, Kratos killed the God of Light Baldur, a half-brother to Thor. Kratos also ended up killing Magni, who happens to be the son of Thor. Both Aesir and Magni were antagonists in God of War 2018. However, Thor wants to take revenge for their deaths.

Thus, it will be an exciting affair as a fight against Thor will never be easy. However, for players who have played God of War previously, Kratos is no stranger to killing Gods. Therefore, it will be a challenge that Kratos will face head-on.

