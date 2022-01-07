Will God of War: Ragnarok be coming to PC?

God of War: Ragnarok will come out at some point in 2022, and anyone with a PlayStation should jump at the opportunity to play. However, depending on the situation, other platforms may have to sit this title out.

Traditionally, God of War has been an exclusive title to the PlayStation platform, in the same way Halo has always been linked to Xbox platforms. But if the past couple of years have proven anything, it's that the barrier between platform exclusives is beginning to break, and that could include the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok.

Will PC players be able to play God of War: Ragnarok?

There is no official confirmation or news that would suggest that God of War: Ragnarok will be available on the PC platforms. However, there isn't any confirmation saying that the game won't be available.

Playing the exclusive action game is off the table for Xbox users, but PC players may have the opportunity to jump into more Norse mythology.

God of War from 2018 was originally a PlayStation exclusive, and most people assumed it would stay that way forever. This month, though, it will finally release on PC for a much wider audience that never got the opportunity to experience the game.

On top of that, Horizon Zero Dawn was also released on PC some time ago, which was another PlayStation exclusive.

With that information in mind, it's safe to assume that God of War: Ragnarok will eventually be ported over to PC. When that is will be a completely different question, and it could be over a year at the very least.

If the timeline for the previous game is anything to go by, then there will be about a three-year gap before a new audience gets the title.

Will God of War: Ragnarok be available on previous generation consoles?

Ragnarok will be available for all PlayStation users (Image via Sony)

According to Santa Monica Studio, the next installment of God of War will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Any exclusives made in the future will likely release on PlayStation 5 alone, so players should undoubtedly take advantage of this while they can on their consoles.

Some fans had concerns that being available to both generations would affect the game's quality as a whole. But it looks great so far, and everyone will be able to judge for themselves this year.

