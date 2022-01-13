Will Odin be in God of War Ragnarok?

Back in 2021, Sony’s PlayStation Showcase featured a hype-inducing trailer for God of War Ragnarok. It raised burning questions owing to appearances from familiar faces, and the voice of Thor.

But there was one God missing from the Norse pantheon - Odin, the All-Father himself. He didn’t show himself in 2018’s God of War, but he sure made his presence known. Players got to experience the extent of his reach and power, like the ravens scattered about Midgard and adjacent realms.

However, Santa Monica Studio has made it clear that Ragnarok is coming, and Odin will be there.

God of War Ragnarok: The stage is set for Odin’s arrival

Freya isn't too happy with Kratos (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Ragnarok is a messy affair. It’s the end of Gods and men. Every higher being has some predetermined role to play in Ragnarok, including Odin, for whom the subject has always been touchy, considering it means his death is near.

Ragnarok doesn’t just end happening one fine day. The major catalyst is the death of Baldr (changed to "Baldur" in-game), followed by the arrival of Fimbulwinter. Since Kratos and Atreus killed Baldur, it brought about Fimbulwinter, and that also means Ragnarok isn't far behind.

During the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation Communications lead Sid Shuman had the opportunity to speak with director Eric Williams and producer Cory Barlog. Eric Williams went on record, stating Odin is:

“An old man who's just kinda busy with his own things and doing whatever he wants."

In the same interview, Eric Williams pointed out the importance of the title, saying:

“You can’t call the game God of War Ragnarok and not have Ragnarok happen in the game.”

That’s a stark contrast from what players hear and gleam from God of War. He continued, in reference to Ragnarok, “It’s gonna happen,” and that God of War Ragnarok will “cap off the Norse series.”

What that doesn’t reveal is how Odin will factor into the story. In Norse mythology, Fenrir swallows Odin whole. However, Santa Monica Studio isn’t afraid to adapt the mythology, with Kratos being the father of Loki being a great example.

Also Read Article Continues below

Only time will tell how Odin will die, if at all, when God of War Ragnarok is finally released.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee