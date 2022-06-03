5 best SSDs to buy for your PS5

When the PS5 launched, its 825GB custom SSD made waves in the gaming landscape. It can facilitate new game development techniques, near instant loading time in games, and fast UI operations. However, due to the ever-increasing game sizes, 825GB doesn’t suffice if you want to play multiple games at once.

At launch, the PS5 did not support SSD expansion for native software but it was implemented later through a software update. To upgrade, you should get a supported SSD, remove the PS5 side plate, unscrew the SSD bay cover, and insert your new M.2 SSD.

Installing an SSD is a cakewalk, but the same can’t be said about choosing one. Over time, multiple supported SSDs have come out that support native expansion. Also, thermal performance is paramount when it comes to these new generation M.2 drives, so it is something that should be executed well. To help you choose better, we’ve listed the five best SSDs.

Top 5 PS5 SSDs you need to have a look at

1) Samsung 980 PRO 1TB with Heatsink

Ｍａｒｃｕｓ @BolkieBasher Samsung 980 Pro: no more moving games around on the PS5 anymore Samsung 980 Pro: no more moving games around on the PS5 anymore 😊👍 https://t.co/xTlcP1D9yk

A blazing fast speed of 7,000 MB/ matches the PS5’s stock SSD, so you can expect the same performance as you would with the PS5.

A high-performance SSD requires the thermals to be executed well. The 980 Pro uses nickel coating to help manage thermals efficiently. This allows for sustained performance while playing high fidelity games.

The build quality and reliability of Samsung drives have been top notch, and it is no different with the 980 Pro.

2) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

A major cause of concern for PS5 SSD buyers is the size of the M.2 drive heatsink. Corsair MP600 PRO LPX slots in comfortably on the PS5, and heatsink ensures that your precious hardware stays protected.

With a sequential reading and writing speed of 7,100 megabytes/second and 5,800 megabytes/second, this drive meets the required specifications for PS5 by a long shot. You can expect instantaneous loading times and fluid UI navigation.

Now that it has been a while since compatible M.2 SSDs were launched for the PS5, prices for drives like the MP600 Pro LPX have dropped by roughly 25%. This is a great time to upgrade for gamers who have gone tired of deleting their huge AAA games to make way for new ones.

3) WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Reliable and efficient (Image via WD)

The SN850 is available with or without a heatsink, but we certainly recommend buying the version with the heatsink for the PS5 as it is tailor-made for it and has superior thermal performance. The drive facilitates commendable speeds of 7000MB/s read speed and 5300MB/s write speed.

There are quite a few models of the same SSD available, a few with heatsink and some without. Remember the model number WDS100T1XHE when you buy this SSD. This model comes with 1TB of storage and an in-built heatsink.

WD has been considered to be one of the best in the industry, thanks to their sturdy build quality and competitive pricing.The SN850 gets a nod from our end. Also, depending on your storage needs, you may opt for the 2TB drive.

4) Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB

Tom Warren @tomwarren I'm testing Seagate's new FireCuda 530 SSD in the PS5. It fits perfectly with its heatsink, and the PS5 reports 6557 MB/s read speeds I'm testing Seagate's new FireCuda 530 SSD in the PS5. It fits perfectly with its heatsink, and the PS5 reports 6557 MB/s read speeds https://t.co/EGy5DbVdnW

Seagate claims that the FireCuda 530 supports read speeds of up to 7300MB/sec, maximizing PCle Gen4 speeds. On paper, this makes it the fastest drive on this list.

To prevent thermal throttling, Seagate has included a custom heatsink to regulate temperature. Heat build-up reduces performance a lot and all components like graphics cards and processors face this issue. This is where the heatsink comes into play.

Overall, the FireCuda 530 is a well-made M.2 SSD that should last you a really long time. You are also eligible for a five-year warranty when you buy the SSD.

5) Gigabyte Aorus 7000s 1TB

Lukas Botha @lukasbotha Anyone looking to upgrade their PS5 internal storage, I had some success with the #gigabyte #AORUS 7000s. Fits perfectly and the software update took longer than the actual install. Anyone looking to upgrade their PS5 internal storage, I had some success with the #gigabyte #AORUS 7000s. Fits perfectly and the software update took longer than the actual install. https://t.co/hYA0JcbLgb

The Aorus 7000s is an NVMe Gen4 SSD that is TRIM & S.M.A.R.T supported. According to Gigabyte, the drive's second-generation PCIe 4.0 controller supports sequential read/write up to 7000MB/sec with support from the 3D TLC NAND Flash.

It also features optimized aluminum heat spreaders that help with thermals. Nanocarbon coating on heat spreaders ensures better conductivity and minimal resistance.

Gigabyte paid a lot of emphasis to run their drives at a higher clock speed but staying cool and efficient for no data loss. This is facilitated by a new, highly efficient heat spreader for effective dissipation of heat. It is a value-for-money drive that anyone willing to upgrade should consider.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

