Why you should use an M.2 SSD over a normal one for PC gaming

When considering the general fluidity of a computer system, an M.2 SSD will always be at the forefront of all storage hardware. Choosing the right SSD for your system can have a significantly positive impact on your system performance. An SSD will cut down on boot times, improve OS fluidity, and facilitate faster application launch. Decisively, one can consider that SSDs have made their latter offering, HDDs, obsolete.

Within the space of SSDs, we also have numerous variants based on varying shapes, technologies, and sizes. M.2 SSDs are the newest iteration in the SSD space. When M.2 SSDs were first introduced, they were extravagantly expensive and were dismissed as unworthy upgrades. M.2 SSDs are finally close to matching the value of standard SSDs, being only 1.5 times more expensive on average. This article emphasizes why M.2 should be your preferred choice for your gaming PC.

Things to note about M.2 drives:

M.2 is a small form factor that allows directly connecting the PCI-E bus on the motherboard. This makes it a convenient option.

The M.2 form factor is available in several protocols like NVME and SATA, with NVMe being the superior one.

The most popular SSD is the SATA SSD, which has its fair share of advantages over an HDD but is quite inferior to an M.2 NVMe.

To consolidate the advantages of an M.2 SSD in gaming, let’s look at some reasons

1) Requires less space

VGI ⚡ @YoVeteran

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6C - 12T

AMD XFX RX 580 8 Gb

ASRock B-550 PG4

G.Skill 16 GB RAM 3,200 CL 16

Silicone Power 512 GB M.2 Nvme

Ares Game 600 W Power supply

Montech Fighter-500 PC Case

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6C - 12T
AMD XFX RX 580 8 Gb
ASRock B-550 PG4
G.Skill 16 GB RAM 3,200 CL 16
Silicone Power 512 GB M.2 Nvme
Ares Game 600 W Power supply
Montech Fighter-500 PC Case
Windows 10 Pro Ready

M.2 SSDs require barely any space due to their minuscule form factor. Since they are fitted directly to the motherboard, no SATA cables are needed for the installation. This allows for effortless cable management with better airflow in the PC cabinet. This will ensure a consistent temperature inside the cabinet during high-intensity gaming.

Aesthetically, M.2 drives are more soothing to the eyes than traditional SSDs. Minimalist setups require neat cabling and a roomy vibe for the PC cabinet.

2) Blazing fast speeds

Martin Walsh 🇺🇦 @martinwalsh



Disk speed of NVMe M.2 SSD vs SATA SSD:



Read - 3398 v 555

Disk speed of NVMe M.2 SSD vs SATA SSD:

Read - 3398 v 555

Write - 3019 v 330

M.2 NVMe is the fastest, and the meanest SSD money can be bought for a gaming PC. Benchmarks suggest that a high-end M.2 NVMe can achieve maximum speeds of up to 32 GB/s. This roughly translates to up to 3 times better performance than a standard SATA SSD.

This overhead performance can be used to effortlessly load games and glide through in-game segments without having to wait impatiently. This performance upgrade alone sets M.2 NVMe SSDs as the superior choice.

3) Native support for gaming consoles

CORSAIR @CORSAIR



Exceeds required PS5 M.2 SSD speeds

Up to 7100 MB/s sequential read, 6800 MB/s sequential write

🛠️ Crafted for PS5 with low profile heatspreader

🤯 Up to 4TB of storage (1-2TB available now)



Upgrade your PS5 storage with the MP600 PRO LPX!
Exceeds required PS5 M.2 SSD speeds
Up to 7100 MB/s sequential read, 6800 MB/s sequential write
Crafted for PS5 with low profile heatspreader
Up to 4TB of storage (1-2TB available now)

Gaming consoles like the PS5 come with native support for M.2 SSDs, and it is worth noting that no other type of drive is supported due to speed and space limitations. The latest M.2 drives like the Samsung 980 Pro and Corsair MP600 PRO LPX have matched the lead that the PS5 had over PC hardware for over a full year.

Considering that the current crop of consoles only functions with an M.2 drive, buying any other SSD would prove to be counter-productive in the long term.

M.2 drives are here to change things for good

M.2 technology has been a breath of fresh air in the SSD market. In fact, things were starting to turn stale, as evident by the PS5's SSD outclassing SATA SSDs at the time. Moreover, the form factor allows for space-saving, simultaneously improving airflow.

Also, standard SATA SSDs have made their mark as a viable storage solution but are finally beginning to show signs of creating bottlenecks with the improvement in PC technology. Now that SATA SSD drives have started to drop in price drastically, it is ideal to completely switch to SATA SSDs to back up your data and allow M.2 drives to power your multimedia experience.

DuskiHues @DuskiHues
I decided to go with @Samsung for my storage. M.2 for boot and Sata 2.5 for storage. Should I be adding more storage?

M.2 is here to change things for good with its blazing fast speeds, and as the M.2 platform continues to evolve, we are thrilled to anticipate the glorious future these SSDs will bring to the table.

Edited by R. Elahi