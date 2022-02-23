Sifu’s unique age mechanic would benefit Marvel's Wolverine

With so little information about Marvel's Wolverine other than its harsh tone, fans have been wondering how Insomniac would balance a Logan-centric game. The hero can practically heal from anything because his healing factor allows him to rejuvenate his body no matter how much damage it receives.

While this would undoubtedly be entertaining to play with, it's impossible to picture the game being even moderately challenging given that the protagonist is immortal.

As a result, Insomniac will have to develop a unique approach to increase difficulties without taking away one of Logan's most recognizable abilities, and Sloclap's Sifu might be the key.

Marvel's Wolverine would benefit from Sifu's age mechanic

The age mechanic in Sifu is a big part of the game's difficulty, but it's also what makes it so distinctive. Players begin the game at the age of 20, and with each death, they grow older.

Every ten years, a portion of their necklace will shatter, and once it is completely broken, they will perish. While Wolverine has lived for far over a century, a precise replica of the age mechanism would be impossible; the principle might be employed in its entirety.

Logan may have been afflicted with a toxin that weakens his healing factor the more he uses it early in Marvel's Wolverine tale. Players will be able to experience the full force of playing as Wolverine early in the game, shrugging off any damage and fighting on. However, overusing the healing factor can effectively kill Wolverine since players will eventually be unable to recover.

Both ways are viable, as this might cover the whole game or be reset after each level, depending on the difficulty settings. It would be a pity not to be able to use Marvel's Wolverine regeneration since it might be a lot of fun to see him recuperate from the harm he absorbs.

Depending on where he was shot or stabbed, his body may be scarred, allowing players to know how much damage they have absorbed or avoided during the game. While including Logan's healing element into the game is essential, if Insomniac isn't cautious, it might make things far too easy.

While there are certain instances when not being able to die works, such as in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a game that is too simple to play may be tedious. While the Insomniac Games team working on Marvel's Wolverine has a lot of ability, undoubtedly making the story powerful and the action enjoyable, it will be vital to offer gamers some obstacles to conquer.

It would be a mistake to remove Wolverine's healing factor entirely, but it would also be a mistake to enable him to be overpowered. It'll be one of the most challenging things for Insomniac to get right since there's a narrow line to travel between Marvel's Wolverine being powerful and completely broken.

However, a system similar to Sifu's age mechanism may be a viable option since Sloclap did a fantastic job with its immortal protagonist and made each of their deaths significant.

Every time Wolverine gets knocked down, it may be more difficult for him to get back up, forcing players to be cautious of how much damage he receives and when.

Each resurrection, similar to Sifu, may deplete Logan's health while increasing his damage so that players who have been severely beaten may still proceed.

