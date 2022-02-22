Sifu rumored to be coming to PlayStation Plus soon

Recent additions to Sifu's listing on the PlayStation Store hint at the title's possible inclusion in the upcoming PlayStation Plus offering.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based service offered by Sony for their PS4 and PS5 consoles. The subscription allows players to play online games on their PlayStation consoles and offers cloud storage. For PS5 owners, the subscription offers a collection of amazing titles, known as the PlayStation Plus Collection.

However, the best part of the subscription is arguably the free games that are offered every month.

According to a recent leak, Sifu, one of the best action-brawler titles released earlier this month, might be coming to PlayStation Plus in the future.

Is Sifu coming to PlayStation Plus so soon?

Developed by Sloclap of Absolver fame, Sifu is an action brawler title with Chinese martial arts. The title was released for PS4 and PS5 as well as Windows PC on February 8, 2022, and received high praise for its gameplay.

SifuGame @SifuGame

#Sifu We are very grateful for the many amazing press reviews of #Sifu Game from around the globe! Thank you very much from the entire @sloclap team! We are very grateful for the many amazing press reviews of #SifuGame from around the globe! Thank you very much from the entire @sloclap team!🌍🔥#Sifu https://t.co/kxC0w3YF79

As first noted by Tech Rader, Sifu was spotted with a PS Plus badge when players navigated to the 'Played' tab on the PlayStation site from the browser.

For reference, the PS Plus badge is for a title that was or is currently being given away for free, such as Tiny Tina’s Assult on Dragon’s Keep and Dirt 5. Both games were previously offered for free.

Over the last couple of weeks since its release, Sifu has grown to be one of PlayStation’s most-played new titles, alongside recent exclusive releases such as Horizon Forbidden West. As such, it will certainly be surprising if Sifu is given away for free.

Sifu with the PS Plus badge (Image by PlayStation, Tech Rader)

Another plausible option might be its inclusion in the PS Plus Collection, which includes amazing titles from the PS4 era for players on PS5 to download and play. If Sifu is added to the service, it will be the first PS5 era title to join the service.

It should be emphasized that all of the above discussions are speculative, and Sifu might not come to the PS Plus service anytime soon. However, if it does turn out to be true, it will certainly be an amazing addition.

