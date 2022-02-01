PlayStation Plus February 2022 free games: Release date and time for all regions revealed (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation is giving three exciting titles to PlayStation Plus members in February 2022.
PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service that allows multi-player access on Sony consoles, along with 100 GB of cloud storage and PlayStation Collection for PS5 owners. The platform also hosts routine giveaways of news games for the PS4 and PS5.
This year, exciting titles like Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5 were in the spotlight in January. February is likely to be just as action-packed.
PlayStation Plus announced EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as free games in February 2022.
PlayStation Plus free games can be downloaded from February 1
EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition can be downloaded on PS4 and PS5 at the following time for different regions:
- 3:00 am PST
- 6:00 am EST
- 11:00 am GMT
- Noon CET
- 1:30 pm IST
- 8:00 pm JST
Players should note that the store sometimes faces issues given the massive influx of online traffic. However, the problem gets resolved within a couple of hours.
Mixed martial arts fans can look forward to UFC 4. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep will lead into Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, set for March 2022. Fans of the franchise have a lot coming up.
Aside from the three amazing titles, PlayStation is dropping other exciting games this month, like Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, Sifu, and Horizon Forbidden West.
PlayStation also announced the first State of Play of 2022, set for February 2. The event will shed light on the PlayStation titles following Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7. Hogwarts Legacy is also speculated to be in the spotlight during the upcoming State of Play.
PlayStation recently acquired Bungie, the legendary developer behind Destiny 2, for $3.6 billion. PlayStation players have a stacked schedule this year.