PlayStation State of Play 2022: Event date, featured games, where to watch, and more

PlayStation has officially announced the first event for 2022, the State of Play, and it will feature an in-depth look at the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. PS has a stacked roster for 2022, both as a publisher and console manufacturer.

Fans are playing Uncharted Legacy of Thieves and looking forward to jumping into the world of Horizon Forbidden West in early February. Meanwhile, PlayStation has announced this event for February, featuring the upcoming racing title by Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo 7.

PlayStation will showcase an in-depth look at Gran Turismo 7 at State of Play, set for February 2

Earlier today, PS officially announced the first State of Play of 2022, set for this Wednesday, February 2. The event will kick off at 2.00 pm PST/5.00 pm EST/11.00 pm CET/3.30 am IST (February 3)/7.00 am JST (February 3).

In the blog post announcement, PlayStation mentioned:

“The first 2022 State of Play arrives later this week, and we’re all revved up for just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7.”

Developed by Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo 7 is the latest iteration of the franchise and the first since 2017’s Gran Turismo Sports. Unlike Xbox’s flagship racing title Forza Horizon, which features open-world arcade racing, PlayStation’s flagship racing title focuses on on-track circuit racing.

The title will feature over 420 cars and is set for a March 4, 2022, release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

There aren’t any other titles confirmed for the event, but games such as Hogwarts Legacy have been speculated about. PlayStation could also announce the rumored Spartacus or PlayStation Infinite, the subscription service that will combine PS Plus and PS Now to offer a competitive subscription service.

The first event of 2022 for PlayStation will be streamed live across Twitch and YouTube channels of PlayStation.

