Kung fu beat 'em up Sifu to get accessibility and difficulty updates in the future

Developer SloClap released Sifu a few days ago to almost universal praise. The martial-arts movie-inspired game is set to receive free updates from the studio in the future.

Gaming accessibility advocate Steve Saylor on Twitter confirmed the same after a conversation with Pierre Tarno, co-founder of SloClap, on a Twitch stream.

SloClap intends to make Sifu a game anyone can experience

As mentioned in the tweet, Sifu will receive optional modes that make the game easier or tougher. Metroid Dread, Nintendo and MercurySteam's latest Metroidvania project in the acclaimed sci-fi franchise, is also getting a similar update; the Rookie mode makes the game easier for those struggling with the challenge, while the Dread mode is a one-hit permadeath run.

Accessibility is also a key focus here, with improved captions lending to better readability. Meanwhile, the High Contrast mode simplifies the color scheme of the game, making elements around the game world easy to see.

What is the game about?

SifuGame @SifuGame

It is time to reveal the violent spark that has laid our main character on their path of revenge. They took everything from you, now the time for vengeance has finally come. Are you up for the task?

Game is available now on PlayStation & Epic Games #Sifu is out today!!It is time to reveal the violent spark that has laid our main character on their path of revenge. They took everything from you, now the time for vengeance has finally come. Are you up for the task? #Sifu Game is available now on PlayStation & Epic Games #Sifu is out today!! 🔥It is time to reveal the violent spark that has laid our main character on their path of revenge. They took everything from you, now the time for vengeance has finally come. Are you up for the task? #SifuGame is available now on PlayStation & Epic Games🔥 https://t.co/WMASm6yyUZ

The French indie studio's recent title is a cel-shaded beat 'em up taking place in China. It tells the story of a child seeking vengeance for the death of his father - who was a "Sifu" or "master" of a martial arts school. As the kid grows up, he becomes an experienced martial artist. He tracks down the five men responsible for the murder and confronts them to dish out justice.

The combat is similar to other 3D entries in the genre. The player's arsenal consists of light and heavy attacks, blocks, parries, etc. A Sekiro-esque stance meter (called "structural gauge") also governs the flow of offense vs defense. It is also known for being punishingly difficult. The enemies are aggressive and can dole out pain almost as fast as the protagonist himself.

One thing that separates this game from the rest is an aging mechanic. Resurrection after death ages the player by a year (greater numbers for more consecutive deaths). This reduces the player's health but also makes them more experienced and somewhat stronger.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sifu is available on PS4, PS5 and PC (via Epic Games Store) for $40.

Edited by Siddharth Satish