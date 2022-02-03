5 indie games one needs to check out in February 2022

February 2022 is chock-a-block with AAA titles that have been years in development and indie games that fans have been excited about for some time. The list of anticipated indie games for this year already contains a number of beautiful games, including titles like Tunic and Somerville.

While February will see huge releases like Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and Horizon Forbidden West, fans of indie games will be delighted with what the developers have to offer. From the beautiful world of skateboarding in OlliOlli World to the hand-drawn violence of Kingdom of the Dead, players are in for a treat.

5 indie games that players will be excited to get a hold of in February

The article mentions some of the most anticipated titles that are being offered by indie developers for the month of February. It is by no means an exhaustive list.

1) OlliOlli World

Developer - Roll7.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch.

Release - February 8, 2022.

The third title in this indie game series, OlliOlli World continues the evolution of skateboarding. The official description for the game states:

"Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana."

The indie game boasts an intriguing visual style accompanied by perfect skateboarding animations to entice players. OlliOlli World will be available on multiple platforms on February 9. Keep a look out for Sportskeeda's review on the same.

2) Kingdom of the Dead

Developer - Dirigo Games.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows.

Release - February 10, 2022.

The description for Kingdom of the Dead simply states that the players have to push "Death's armies back to the underworld." The imposing pen and ink hand drawn style of this upcoming indie game beautifully exacerbates the horror elements that the story holds.

Players take on the role of Agent Chamberlain, who works for the secret government program known as Gatekeeper, on a quest to fight Death and its armies. The retro-inspired first person shooter promises to be a haunting experience that players will enjoy.

3) Inua - A Story in Ice and Time

Developer - The Pixel Hunt, ARTE France, IKO.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows.

Release - February, 2022.

The art style of Inua: A Story in Ice and Time is what catches the attention of the player first. There is a sense of warmth and serenity that the art style beautifully portrays. The official description of the adventure states:

"Inua is a point & click narrative game where three protagonists roam the same places in the far North, decades apart. Explore each era, collect ideas, and influence their decisions to change the course of history."

Players will enjoy exploring different timelines with their distinct tastes and settings, walking in the footsteps of the three protagonists in the game.

4) Sifu

Developer - Sloclap.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5.

Release - February 8, 2022.

Coming from the studio behind Absolver, Sifu looks to be a treat for those who enjoy both martial arts and the beat 'em up action-adventure genre. Following the journey of a kung fu student on a vendetta hunting down assassins, Sifu has garnered enough hype regarding its release.

The official description of the indie game states:

"A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat. It puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge."

5) Democracy is Not an Option

Developer - Door 407.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows.

Release - February 9, 2022.

The official description for this indie game mentions that the player was born a feudal lord and is bored of hunting, executions, tournaments, feasts and beautiful maidens.

"The only dream left - your castle surrounded by hordes of enemies."

The quirky title seems appropriate to the game's premise as players rain down hell from the ramparts of their castle while dealing with troubles that brew inside the walls.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra