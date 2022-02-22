Square Enix's financial report states Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sales failed to meet initial expectations

According to Square Enix's report, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's sales undershot initial expectations on launch. However, sales have increased since November 2021, most likely as a result of critical acclaim for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The company expects sales to continue to rise as the year progresses. It's unexpected that the game is still selling well, given Marvel games have proved to have a lengthy shelf life when it comes to attracting new players.

Few expected Eidos Montreal and Square Enix to be able to totally flip the script and deliver a really successful product the following year after the contentious and much-ridiculed launch of Marvel's Avengers.

Square Enix @SquareEnix “Marvel didn’t push back on anything! There was a lot of freedom, - perhaps too much because we had so many more ideas than we just couldn’t fit in.” The creators of @GOTGTheGame reveal unused ideas and more: bit.ly/3J28Wii “Marvel didn’t push back on anything! There was a lot of freedom, - perhaps too much because we had so many more ideas than we just couldn’t fit in.” The creators of @GOTGTheGame reveal unused ideas and more: bit.ly/3J28Wii https://t.co/ZwTIHt0Vad

When it comes to single-player games, some like Marvel's Spider-Man have a thriving online community, with people still enjoying the 2018 release. Square Enix lost a lot of money after the critically planned Marvel's Avengers, so it's presumably counting on Guardians of the Galaxy sales to make up for it.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit for many in 2021. Following its release, the game received widespread praise for its single-player adventure, which focused heavily on narrative elements and the story of Peter Quill's rise to the top of the popular space-faring gang.

At the 2021 Game Awards, it even took home the best story prize. Few anticipated the game to be as well-received as it was, therefore it was a dark horse for many in 2021.

The game was hailed as a success in the months after its debut, with an overwhelmingly good number of reviews on Steam.

With so much negative press surrounding the game's first release, it's surprising to see how far it's come. It's uncertain whether the game's sales will continue to boost Square Enix's revenue, but it has peaked the attention of many fans, who are looking forward to future Guardians of the Galaxy projects and even diving into the team's past efforts.

Interested readers can check out the full report here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish