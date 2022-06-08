Apex Legends recolor sale update for June 7-11: New skins in rotation

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors has been live since May 10, and Respawn started the month of June with the "Legend Recolor Sale." Until June 14, players will be able to buy exclusive recolors of some of Apex Legends' most popular skins along with their original variants.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Which Legend is your main this season? Someone new, or a tried and true favorite? Which Legend is your main this season? Someone new, or a tried and true favorite? 👀 https://t.co/XAXKyT1rhi

The sale comes along with Bloodhound’s Lorica Plumata skin and Apex Pack bundles, featuring four legends with exclusive recolors for a period of four days. The sale also provides the recolor’s original variant at a price of 1800 Apex Coins or 1200 crafting materials. Players can buy the recolors for 1800 Apex Coins or unlock them for 10,500 Legend Tokens.

Apex Legends recolor skins from June 7 to 11

The four legends that are part of the June 7 to June 11 recolor rotation are none other than Ash, Loba, Revenant, and Wattson. The recolor sale includes both the skins for these legends without the need to unlock the original variant if bought with the game's premium currency, Apex Coins.

Players can also earn these recolor skins completely free by spending 10,500 Legend Tokens, Apex Legends’ earnable currency. This can be achieved if players already own the original skin through crafting or via Apex Packs. The following are the skins available for the recolor sale from June 7 to June 11:

Ash: Solar Consequence (requires Fallen Angel)

Ash was introduced in Season 11 of Apex Legends, also known as Apex Legends: Escape. Ash has been a recurring character in EA's Titanfall series, originally introduced in Titanfall 2 and making her return in Season 9 of Apex Legends, codenamed ’Legacy,' as an announcer for the Arenas game mode. The character was first teased in Apex Legends in Season 5 as part of the ’Broken Ghost' season quest.

Ash soon gained popularity for her cold demeanor and personality, similar to Revenant, who is also a simulacrum like her. The Solar Consequence recolor can be unlocked if the player already owns the Fallen Angel skin through 10,500 Legend Tokens or can buy the skin without the base skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

Loba: Pastel Pilferer (requires Gold Standard)

Loba was introduced in Season 5 of Apex Legends, codenamed ’Fortune Favors' and first teased as her younger self in the launch trailer for Season 4. Loba made her debut in Season 5 with a revenge plan for her parent’s death at the hands of Revenant. The plan was played through Season 5’s quest, The Broken Ghost.

The Pastel Pilferer recolor for Loba is one of the skins the community looks forward to, especially since she has only a handful of legendary skins and recolors. The skin can be unlocked with 10,500 Legend Tokens by already owning the Gold Standard Legendary skin. The recolor can also be bought with 1800 Apex Coins.

lila🌸⚡👾 @lilakeyLK

#loba #ApexLegends She is here. our savior in the darkest hour, weeks deep into the bracelet bug She is here. our savior in the darkest hour, weeks deep into the bracelet bug 🙏#loba #ApexLegends https://t.co/hJKETZ9UIJ

Revenant: The Afterlife (requires Bird of Prey)

Revenant made its debut during the Fight or Fright (2019) LTM game mode as the ring announcer, and the community loved it. Apart from Caustic, Revenant was teased as the second sinister character in the game. Often referred to as a ’murder-bot,' Revenant headed into the Apex Games, replacing Forge after his apparent murder by Revanant’s hands.

The Afterlife skin is one of the infamous Revenant skins, dubbed as ‘watermelon skin’ due to its green-pink color combination. This recolor is still unique due to its design being a lot different from Revenant’s base look, resembling the Egyptian deity, Horus. The skin is available for unlocking along with its original recolor for 1800 Apex Coins, or players can avail the exclusive recolor through 10,500 Legend Tokens.

Wattson: Vaporwave (requires Fly-By-Wire)

Wattson made her debut way back in 2019 in Season 2 of Apex Legends, codenamed “Battle Charge.” She was an instant favorite of the Apex community due to her friendly and soft-spoken demeanor. Fans have always poured their love and support for Wattson with every new skin released.

The Vaporwave skin has been pretty popular within the community due to its neon pink and blue color going really well with her character. This skin is almost in contrast to its original version, which has a more camouflage and militaristic approach. Nevertheless, the skin is available for 1800 Apex Coins or redeemable for 10,500 Tokens if the base version is already unlocked.

