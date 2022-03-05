Apex Legends Season 12: Bloodhound skins tier list

Apex Legends started with eight legends upon launch, out of which Bloodhound is one. He is an intel-gathering character and is extremely useful for pinpointing the location of players in a particular location. He even has the ability to track down enemies using their footprints.

Bloodhound is also the first legend to have received the first-ever Prestige Skin in the game. The Prestige Skin has three variants and falls under the Mythic category under which the Heirlooms are also categorized. Apart from that, he has a total of 24 Legendary, 8 Epic, 30 Rare, and 16 Common skins.

Bloodhound skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Bloodhound recently saw a spike in his pick rate and is currently the third top most-played legend in the game. While he sits in the third position, the first and second positions have been occupied by Octane and Wraith, respectively.

He is a versatile legend, allowing players to play aggressively and strategically simultaneously. He can pinpoint the location of enemies, while his ultimate increases his movement speed, making the screen black and white and highlighting the enemies in red.

Bloodhound skins vary in style, rocking both modern and traditional looks. He currently has a total of 81 skins. Out of these, 3 are Mythic, 24 are Legendary, 8 are Epic, 30 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

S Tier cosmetics consist of those Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends that are breathtaking to look at, much like Valkyrie. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.

All the Valkyrie skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

Apex Hunter (Tier 1)

Apex Hunter (Tier 2)

Apex Hunter (Tier 3)

The Plague Doctor

The Runekeeper

Royal Guard

Imperial Warrior

Great Winter

Raven's Shadow

The Centurion

Protector of the Patch

The Intimidator

Wandering Warrior

Young Blood

Wise Warrior

Radiant Stalker

Road Warrior

Wicked Harvest

Dangerous Game

Hunter's Moon

Royal Huntmaster

Royal Livery

Hunter Within

Sundown Desperado

Bloody Buccaneer

Dread Navigator

Frosthaven

A Tier

Niflheim Hundr

Cyber Hunt

Master of the Hunt

Neural Net

Heat Sync

Hack the System

Glowing Viral

Fiber Optics

Going Dark

Solstice

Bright Plumage

Singularity

Code Red

Falling Sky

Deep Blue

Polished

B Tier

Bloodline

Checkered Past

Green Screen

Life Cycle

Lucky Charm

Scales of Justice

Sizzle Reel

Snakeskin

Sunsetter

Tartan Fleece

Tight Rope

Timberland

Tropic Streak

Warlord

Woodland Warfare

Founder

Gilded Claw

Arctic Hunter

Bejeweled

Will of the Allfather

Hidden Hive

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi