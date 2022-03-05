Apex Legends Season 12: Bloodhound skins tier list

Apex Legends started with eight legends upon launch, out of which Bloodhound is one. He is an intel-gathering character and is extremely useful for pinpointing the location of players in a particular location. He even has the ability to track down enemies using their footprints.
Bloodhound is also the first legend to have received the first-ever Prestige Skin in the game. The Prestige Skin has three variants and falls under the Mythic category under which the Heirlooms are also categorized. Apart from that, he has a total of 24 Legendary, 8 Epic, 30 Rare, and 16 Common skins.
Bloodhound skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Bloodhound recently saw a spike in his pick rate and is currently the third top most-played legend in the game. While he sits in the third position, the first and second positions have been occupied by Octane and Wraith, respectively.
He is a versatile legend, allowing players to play aggressively and strategically simultaneously. He can pinpoint the location of enemies, while his ultimate increases his movement speed, making the screen black and white and highlighting the enemies in red.
Bloodhound skins vary in style, rocking both modern and traditional looks. He currently has a total of 81 skins. Out of these, 3 are Mythic, 24 are Legendary, 8 are Epic, 30 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
S Tier cosmetics consist of those Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends that are breathtaking to look at, much like Valkyrie. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.
All the Valkyrie skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below
S Tier
- Apex Hunter (Tier 1)
- Apex Hunter (Tier 2)
- Apex Hunter (Tier 3)
- The Plague Doctor
- The Runekeeper
- Royal Guard
- Imperial Warrior
- Great Winter
- Raven's Shadow
- The Centurion
- Protector of the Patch
- The Intimidator
- Wandering Warrior
- Young Blood
- Wise Warrior
- Radiant Stalker
- Road Warrior
- Wicked Harvest
- Dangerous Game
- Hunter's Moon
- Royal Huntmaster
- Royal Livery
- Hunter Within
- Sundown Desperado
- Bloody Buccaneer
- Dread Navigator
- Frosthaven
A Tier
- Niflheim Hundr
- Cyber Hunt
- Master of the Hunt
- Neural Net
- Heat Sync
- Hack the System
- Glowing Viral
- Fiber Optics
- Going Dark
- Solstice
- Bright Plumage
- Singularity
- Code Red
- Falling Sky
- Deep Blue
- Polished
B Tier
- Bloodline
- Checkered Past
- Green Screen
- Life Cycle
- Lucky Charm
- Scales of Justice
- Sizzle Reel
- Snakeskin
- Sunsetter
- Tartan Fleece
- Tight Rope
- Timberland
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Founder
- Gilded Claw
- Arctic Hunter
- Bejeweled
- Will of the Allfather
- Hidden Hive
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!