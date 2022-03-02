Apex Legends Season 12: Valkyrie skins tier list

After Pathfinder, Valkyrie might be the only character that can reposition herself aerially in Apex Legends. Released in Season 9, this legend is one of the most picked characters in the game at the moment.

Her specialty is taking flight in between fights, followed by the release of Missile Swarm. This helps to inflict damage on the opponents and escape a battle that seems impossible to win at any given moment. She also has a relatively decent collection of skins that players love to use.

Valkyrie skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Valkyrie currently falls among the top three most-played legends in the game. While she sits in third position, the first and second positions have been occupied by Octane and Wraith, respectively.

She is a versatile legend, able to engage and escape fights quite easily. She can point out the location of enemies, and her ultimate allows her team to fly off into the circle.

Valkyrie has some of the most esthetic-looking skins in the game and currently has a total of 52 skins. Out of these, 12 are Legendary, 7 are Epic, 18 are Rare, and 15 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

S Tier cosmetics consist of those Valkyrie skins that are breathtaking to look at. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.

All the Valkyrie skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below:

S Tier

Titan Tested

Military Grade

Golden Opportunity

Azure Blessing

Birthright

Omatsuri Fury

Aerial Evolution

Air Show

Cloud Marauder

Blue Bomber

Ultra Legend

Air Orchid

A Tier

Hack the System

Blockchain

Daemon Hunter Reaction

Fiber Optics

Heat Sync

Spatial Anomaly

Aligned Vectors

Intricate Detail

Punk Rocket

B Tier

Turquoise Sun

In Bloom

Midnight Charm

Running Fatigues

Scribblers

Sweet 16

Desert Scorpion

Electric Synapse

Unicornucopia

Throwback

Ornamental Nature

Fishsticks

Disruptor

Collider

Arachnophobia

Backdraft

C Tier

Amethyst

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Limelight

Hydro

Flamingo

Mandarin

Midnight

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

