Why Apex Legends might come to Steam Deck in the future

February is coming to an end, and Steam Deck is finally out for pre-order via Valve's official app. While its release is almost here, certain players have already started to speculate on which other games will arrive on the handheld device in the future.

If the operating system of this new handheld device from Valve is taken into consideration, it runs on Steam OS 3.0. It is a custom build based on Arch Linux architecture, known for not supporting anti-cheats that work at the kernel level of a processor.

That is why Apex Legends has a high chance of arriving on this device.

What makes Apex Legends eligible for a Steam Deck release?

Similar to Elden Ring, the developers of Apex Legends also use Easy Anti-Cheat software to detect and ban cheaters. Since it is a third-party anti-cheat, it does not function at the kernel level of the processor.

As a result, Elden Ring will get a Steam Deck release, especially when certain users have given it a green signal after testing it on the device.

All of FromSoftware's games have been verified for a release on this device and been reported to work flawlessly with the built-in controls and display.

Another factor that gamers should consider is that Apex Legends has been released for the Nintendo Switch, another handheld console. On top of that, a mobile release is also around the corner. So it won't be a surprise if Respawn Entertainment plans for a Steam Deck release in the near future.

This will in turn help to increase the player base of the game. Support for cross-play between this new device and Nintendo Switch would be the cherry on top. In fact, Respawn should consider releasing Apex Legends on Valve's new innovation without delaying it much further.

Pre-booking for Steam's gadget started in July 2021 for select regions. Users paid $5 to reserve their slot for the device, and now, it's available for pre-order for those who pre-booked. They will finally get a chance to get it delivered at their doorsteps, starting on February 28, 2022.

