5 rarest Legendary skins in Apex Legends

Since Apex Legends has been a free-to-play game since its inception, Respawn Entertainment's main approach to monetization has been skins and cosmetics. The rarer a skin is, the more desirable it becomes to the players. As a result, some of them even end up spending an extra amount of money to secure these items in their account.

Skins have different rarities in the game, with Legendary being the rarest tier. Some of these skins are made available only once in the entire lifetime of the game, while others are brought back regularly via different events. Unlike some other games, these skins do not add any additional advantage to gameplay and are purely meant for cosmetic purposes.

Here are some of the rarest skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends boasts a ton of Legendary skins under its belt. While some of these are extremely rare, others can be seen more frequently. The skins that were made available only once in the game and players who managed to claim those, skyrocketed their desirability rates and the worth of accounts.

The skins that will be mentioned below will be denoted by the usage percentage. This data has been taken from Apex Legends Status at the time of writing this article and is subjected to change from time to time.

1) Dark Cloud (0.002%)

The "Dark Cloud" Legendary skin for Caustic was last available to players in May 2019, the first year of the game's release. The Caustic legend was released around that time and players who managed to get this skin must have been very lucky. It is one of the rarest skins in the game and has a usage percentage of just 0.002.

2) Stay Frosty (0.006%)

Bangalore's "Stay Frosty" skin makes it to the list of the rarest cosmetics in the game. It was released during the first Holo-Day Bash event in December and it came back during 2020 as well. As evident from the video above, this skin is based on the theme of Christmas and costs players either 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials.

3) Dressed To Impress (0.007%)

"Dressed To Impress" is yet another rare Legendary skin for Bangalore. This used to be a part of Season 7’s Fight Night Collection Event in 2021. During the Dark Depths Event Store, it returned to the shop as part of a bundle. Similar to her "Stay Frosty" skin, it also costs players either 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials. The current usage percentage of this skin in the game is 0.007.

4) Hack Frost (0.007%)

"Hack Frost" has to be one of the coolest looking skins for Crypto in Apex Legends history. It was also part of the first Holo-Day Bash event in December 2019 and is similar to Bangalore's "Stay Frosty" skin, which is also based on the winter theme. Costing either 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials, it makes Crypto stand out from other legends for his cold and frozen looks.

5) Chuckles The Barrelman (0.009%)

This Legendary skin for Mirage was released during the Thrillseekers Arenas Event of Season 9 in 2021, and featured in the form of a bundle. It gives the legend the look of a clown, totally changing the way he normally looks and presents himself. It is a premium-only cosmetic item and costs 1,800 Apex Coins to players.

