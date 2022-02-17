Apex Legends leaks: Crypto Heirloom revealed by data miners

Among every recon-class character in Apex Legends, Crypto is one of the most popular legends for his unique abilities. Equipped with a multipurpose recon drone, the legend can take gunfights while giving the team a lot of intel.

Due to his immense popularity, Crypto is likely to be the next legend in the game to receive an heirloom. According to data miners, this elite treatment has been given to many legends previously, and Crypto will be next in line.

SWL @SomeoneWhoLeaks Apex Legends would be the kind of game to give one of their least played characters dope ass cosmetics. Crypto players were treated with that heirloom & pose. Apex Legends would be the kind of game to give one of their least played characters dope ass cosmetics. Crypto players were treated with that heirloom & pose. https://t.co/FQEtQFe9sR

A legend's past is always reflected in their heirloom in Apex Legends, and Crypto's heirloom collection is developed with that goal.

All about upcoming Crypto Heirloom in Apex Legends

The trend with Heirlooms initially started with Wraith and extended to other legends with time.

Heirlooms are one of the rarest things in the entire game, as the chances of receiving them by a player are one in 500 Apex Packs. Heirlooms cannot be purchased with real-life money adds more to their exclusivity.

According to datamined files, Crypto is about to get his heirloom, which is a sword with a Crypto green theme. In terms of looks, the sword fits Crypto’s attire style and apparently, he made it himself. The heirloom also has an additional animation that reveals a USB stick from the handle.

More leaks suggest that crypto will also get a ground emote titled “Swordplay,” and fans are also looking forward to that.

To add to that, the heirloom will also be coming with a custom banner animation when equipped. In the video, Crypto can be seen taking a stance with his heirloom, which makes him look quite menacing.

Crypto’s heirloom will also arrive with a custom run animation like every other heirloom. However, no leaks have been done regarding that yet.

The heirloom is expected to appear in Season 12 itself, although a specific date has yet to be determined. If that fails to occur, the following season will undoubtedly be the one.

