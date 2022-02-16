Apex Legends season 12 guide: How to consistently get golden loot from Olympus’ supply bin

The supply bins in Apex Legends are mostly known for providing random loot to players. They serve as an alternative to ground loot and sometimes provide epic to legendary loot as well.

The Olympus map has been sabotaged with the arrival of Defiance, changing many locations and layouts. Recently, the Apex YouTuber "The Gaming Merchant", has found the location of a supply bin that guarantees a gold loot almost every single time.

What are the steps to consistently get golden loot from Olympus’ supply bin in Apex Legends Season 12?

Season 12 has finally arrived for the players to enjoy and has brought a lot of changes along with it. One of them is the sabotage of the Olympus map. Certain locations of the map have changed, thereby adding a freshness factor to it.

Recently, a YouTuber named "The Gaming Merchant", has found a supply bin that guarantees a golden loot almost every time its opened. The bin is located on the edge of the map and players have to wait if the ship has started to sail from the opposite direction.

Players first need to analyze the route of the airship and mark the location accordingly. It is situated on the edge near the location marked as 'Docks'.

Supply Bin Location (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Then they need to open the supply bin that is located in the middle. Upon opening, a golden loot is guaranteed most of the time. Our writer also received a golden Prowler on opening the crate as shown in the picture below.

A golden Prowler has been received upon opening the bin (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Golden loot refers to the highest tier of loot that the game can offer to the player. Even if a victory is not guaranteed, it definitely helps and increases a player's chance of emerging victorious.

Players can also expect a lot of opponents on this location since its secret has already been revealed. They need to be ready and prepared for heavy gunfights and should aim for survival.

Edited by Mayank Shete