Sabotaged Olympus in Apex Legends: Where to find the new Bridge Keycard

The Olympus Rework at Apex Legends is one of the best changes that has arrived with Season 12. Several locations have been revamped, bringing the call for new strategies and potential for further exploration.

Bridge Keycards allow high-tier loot to players in a particular location on the map. Since Olympus has been sabotaged, the previous location for getting the key has also been changed. Players can now get the key from inside the Icarus ship, on the floor near one of the fallen scientists.

Here is the new Bridge Keycard location in Olympus in Apex Legends Season 12

Since the Olympus map has been sabotaged with Season 12, the location of the key has also been changed.

The new location of the Bridge Keycard has been shifted to the interior of the Icarus Ship. Players will be greeted with a horrifying scene as bodies are scattered on the floor of the ship.

As they move forward, those keycards can be found on the floor near one of the fallen scientists. It should be kept in mind that there is no fixed location, and it tends to change from time to time.

Like any other item, it gets added to the inventory that needs to be used upon reaching the vault. The location is spotted as soon as players get hold of this valuable item. Icarus Bridge will be one of the most desirable locations from now on. So players should always be ready for surprise attacks from potential campers.

What changes did Apex Legends bring with Season 12?

Defiance arrived at the game on February 8, 2022, and brought some potential meta-changing updates with it. Mad Maggie, an aggressive and supposedly shotgun specialist legend, has been added to the roster.

Caustic has been nerfed, while Crypto has received a significant buff and is quite valuable with the Olympus Rework. Players were initially afraid that Caustic wouldn't be as viable as before, but that won't be the case. However, players are unhappy with the Tap Strafe mechanism that has been nerfed with Season 12.

