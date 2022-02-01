Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance: All map changes coming to Olympus

Apex Legends’ Olympus map first appeared back in Season 7 and has not been seen since Season 11. However, the map was a hit with players and is coming back for Season 12, with some significant changes coming alongside it.

Olympus is the home of several legends, such as Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline. It is returning this month. The Season 12 trailer teased that Duardo Silva, Octane’s father, aims to move Olympus to a different location.

Apex Legends’ Olympus map to be overhauled for Season 12

The updated map is “Sabotaged Olympus”, and it promises to be home to exciting gameplay, thanks to Silva. New objects and buildings have been teleported around the map, and players can see floating cars and so much more. The map itself is hovering over a city but looks much closer to the ground than before.

Players can also see Mad Maggie leaping into a building before being teleported to the ground. It could mean that players will have no playable areas in Olympus to shake up the gameplay. This means players who knew the map no longer had a firm grasp on strategies and tactics, which would only make sense.

With new objects being teleported all over the map, players will have new spots to find cover behind and play around. This could also make Olympus’ hot drop locations even more desirable since there will be new objects to fight about.

The Season 12 trailer also shows the Turbine for Olympus has been disrupted, and debris is falling from the sky. Fans will have to wait and see if this has an impact on gameplay but will likely be affecting some of the locations on the map itself.

The Olympus that Apex Legends fans know is coming back in Season 12, but it won’t be the same map at all, which makes it a fascinating prospect. Unfortunately, this is everything that is known about the map.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



: bit.ly/3s0iGCO Apex Legends: Defiance kicks off with Control, an all-new, limited-time 9v9 mode. Pre-select your loadouts, drop in, respawn infinitely and fight for Control Apex Legends: Defiance kicks off with Control, an all-new, limited-time 9v9 mode. Pre-select your loadouts, drop in, respawn infinitely and fight for Control 💪🔗: bit.ly/3s0iGCO https://t.co/R9Z2lPUtvT

Also Read Article Continues below

The trailer teases Apex Legends fans with new locations, new objects and buildings, and a whole new way to approach this fan-favourite map. More is likely to come as the February 8, 2022 release date gets closer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar