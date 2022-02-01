Season 12 of Apex Legends brings new skins for Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, and more

Apex Legends Season 12 promises to bring a plethora of changes to the extremely popular battle royale title. Coming with a new limited-time game mode, Mad Maggie, who is the newest addition to the roster and several updates to the map, this season promises to be everything that Respawn hyped it up to be.

There is also a new battle pass coming to the game, which will bring exclusive rewards for players who buy the battle pass. There are also new skins coming to the game for those players who want to look good while decimating other squads.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged OlympusComing with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged Olympus 💥Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. https://t.co/KYybvbV3Sj

Apex Legends Season 12 brings exciting outfits along with an Anniversary Event

From Mirage mains to those who are already eyeing up Mad Maggie, every player will be looking to burst onto the battlefield with a fancy outfit. Season 12 is going to be dropping a bunch of skins for most of the Legends in the game.

In addition to these skins, there will also be prestige outfits for the players to unlock. These Legends will get new looks in the upcoming Season, some of which will be part of the 3 year anniversary event of Apex Legends.

Here's a look at some of the legends and weapons that will receive new cosmetics:

Gibraltar

Mirage

Revenant

Wattson

Bloodhound

Loba

CAR SMG

Hemlok

What has the Apex Legends community seen so far?

Pictured below are the skins that will be included in the 3rd Anniversary Collection event that kicks off at the same time as Season 12. Mirage, Wattson, and Crypto complete a set that many trios will be vying for. These skins will add a colorful flavor to the battlefield.

Two new skins for Mirage and Wattson (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Revenant and Gibraltar are also looking fearsome in their new outfits. The intimidating skin set is complete with Caustic in the squad.

The new skins for Revenant and Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba mains and Hemlok users rejoice as new skins for both the character and the rifle have been released to spruce up their arsenal. These Battle Pass cosmetics will give players plenty of incentive to keep coming back to the battle royale title.

All these skins and upcoming additions to the game can be seen in the new gameplay trailer for Season 12 of Apex Legends. The Apex Legends community can look forward to dropping in on February 8 to try the new season.

