Why are Apex Legends fans disappointed after the release of this new Legend

The Apex Legends community is always looking for new Legends to be added to the game. The addition of new Legends brings variety, adds gameplay mechanics, and changes to the game's overall meta. New legends keep the game fresh and fun to explore for veterans and new players.

It has been reported that players are getting a new Legend in Season 12, coming in February. Mad Maggie, a friend of Fuse who was introduced in Season 8, is the latest addition to the roster of Legends, which the Defiance Reveal confirmed.

How have Apex Legends fans reacted to the release of another Assault Legend

Although there have been some issues with the character model revealed in the trailer, fans are excited to drop into Storm Point with the newest Legend. It will be a good opportunity for players to test the new Legend's skill set and abilities and see how she fits into the overall meta of the game.

Maggie's release has raised a different issue in the community as she is yet another Assault Legend released in the game. A Redditor toasterlunch has pointed out that even with the hype of Season 12, it is disappointing that the fans are getting another assault Legend. There are only two support Legends, and Loba will have been out for two years by the time Season 13 starts.

Attached to their comments was a graphic depicting Lifeline and Loba as the only support legends alongside nine legends classified as Assault. The post had 6032 upvotes at the time of writing, which only shows how much it has resonated within the Apex Legends community.

How will Respawn respond to these concerns?

Maggie's tactical ability looks to be a flame-throwing projectile launcher instead of a gadget that aids other teammates such as Lifeline's DOC. Players want more options in the game for a support playstyle seeing the lack of it in the present state of Apex Legends.

Some fans put forward the argument that Defence Legends(not pictured in the graphic) could also be considered as supporting Legends. Others then pointed out that Legends with the sole purpose of aiding teammates are very few.

The community has expressed their complaints about the lack of distribution between Assault and Support Legends. It will be interesting to speculate how Respawn will look to add new Operators in the game while maintaining the overall balance in the gameplay of Apex Legends.

