Why are Apex Legends players disappointed by this new Legend's design?

Apex Legends players have been disappointed by a particular aspect of the Season 12 Defiance trailer. After months of waiting, it seems that some fans weren't happy with everything that has been teased about the upcoming season of the game.

Players have speculated about the new Legend introduced to the game. Respawn finally revealed that Mad Maggie will join the roster of Legends in Season 12.

The devs created a short video about how she arrived in the Outlands. This video showed how she was pushed out of a plane onto Olympus by the Syndicate.

Mad Maggie's character model fails to please Apex Legends fans

Fans didn't have much objection to the video except a single aspect. They were unhappy about the size of Maggie's arms, going so far as to call them 'twig arms'. It is a small design choice, but it has disgruntled much of the community who care deeply about Apex Legends and its characters.

Fans claim that the design choice isn't accurate and doesn't make proper sense. This ensures fans don't want the same character model on release. While the trailer isn't necessarily indicative of the actual character model in-game, fans are already quite vocal about this opinion.

The community defends their claim of why Maggie should have bigger muscles by citing Maggie's history and her ex-role as a freedom fighter. Compared to Fuse, he is much larger than his old friend in the new trailer.

How fans have reacted to the character model of Mad Maggie

Fans have taken to Twitter and made several posts about Maggie's design choices. While these posts are exaggerated, they are a vocal representation of the community's opinions towards Respawn, and it remains to be seen what course of action they take.

The only course left for fans of the game is to wait and see how the in-game model turns out to be. With February 8 approaching on the horizon, it'll be hard for Respawn to change an in-game character model with so little time before release. Fans can hope that the design choice was only made for the trailer.

The outrage over the character model of Maggie only proves how passionate fans of Apex Legends can be. Respawn should look at this positively and make sure that they don't lose this fervour within the community by any design choices they make now or in the future.

