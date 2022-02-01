Apex Legends fans disappointed with a certain aspect of Season 12 Legend Maggie

With Season 12 nearing launch, Apex Legends fans are eagerly anticipating all-new content for the popular battle royale game. Season 12 'Defiance' is set to introduce a few changes - from tweaked maps (i.e., Olympus, which returns after a season-long absence) to entirely new elements like the 9v9 Control mode.

The biggest deal here is the newest arrival to the Legends roster, Mad Maggie. First introduced during the events of Season 8, this badass criminal will finally be making her way to Season 12 as a playable character. Following this, fans have voiced concerns over Maggie being yet another "assault Legend." Basically, she's just another one of the many heroes with an offensive playstyle.

Spread chaos with Maggie in Apex Legends

Apex Legends @PlayApex It’s time for Mad Maggie to face justice for her crimes. But when you can’t be innocent and you won’t be guilty, what fate lies in store? It’s time for Mad Maggie to face justice for her crimes. But when you can’t be innocent and you won’t be guilty, what fate lies in store? https://t.co/8VnASe1V2f

From a gameplay perspective, Maggie definitely seems to possess a bombastic playstyle. Here's what's known about her abilities:

Shotgun Kick : Maggie's passive is a shotgun attached to her leg which triggers when meleeing enemies and doors. Uses shotgun ammo found during gameplay.

Maggie's passive is a shotgun attached to her leg which triggers when meleeing enemies and doors. Uses shotgun ammo found during gameplay. Flashbang: Seemingly deafens and blinds players using a grenade as her tactical maneuver.

Concussive Breaching Charge: Her Ultimate seems to be a sonic powered charge that blasts through traps, door and enemies.

A recent Reddit post in the Apex Legends subreddit expressed disappointment with Maggie:

So far, the Support category sees the smallest number of Legends with Lifeline and Loba. These two are the only ones that are fully decked out to have player-supporting abilities. Lifeline specializes in healing aided by her drone, a fast-revive mechanic, and an ult that calls in defensive gear for the team. Loba focuses on tracking down high rarity loot, being able to teleport and also summon nearby loot for her team as her ult.

Pick from a vibrant cast of characters to play as (Image via Apex Legends)

On that note, Apex has no shortage of aggressive characters. From Fuze's explosive arsenal that's all about putting pressure on the enemy, to Revenant's focus on stealth and hindering enemy abilities, there's something for everyone here.

In comparison, even the Recon and Defensive Legends have more variety. The former boasts Bloodhound, Valkyrie, Seer, Pathfinder, and Crypto - all experts in mobility and map traversal to keep track of enemy movement. The latter features four characters with Gibraltar, Caustic, Rampart, and Wattson, who have no substitute when it comes to keeping friends from harm. With all that being said, developer Respawn's lack of focus on gamers with a less gung-ho attitude to teamwork in Apex Legends does leave a lot to be desired.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



: youtu.be/OtVABKfc_AE See what happens when madness takes control. Tune in on January 31, 8:00 AM PST to watch the Apex Legends: Defiance gameplay trailer. See what happens when madness takes control. Tune in on January 31, 8:00 AM PST to watch the Apex Legends: Defiance gameplay trailer.💥: youtu.be/OtVABKfc_AE https://t.co/dVUHQpSz2G

Considering how involved the developers are with the community, it may not be long before we see a new Legend that truly brings new Support abilities to the playground. Perhaps in Season 13?

Also Read Article Continues below

Apex Legends is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends Season 12 kicks off on February 8, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish