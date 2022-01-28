Updated Olympus map returns to Apex Legends Season 12

Respawn recently revealed that the upcoming Apex Legends Season 12 will bring back the fan-favorite Olympus map with a few updates. Olympus was one of the most popular maps in the game since its debut in Season 7.

The gaming community was hoping for Olympus to return in Season 12, and it seems Respawn has listened to them.

Apex Legends Season 12 brings back Olympus map

Respawn posted a new teaser for the Apex Legends Anniversary Event via its official Instagram account. The brief video revealed a newly updated Olympus map with a few noticeable changes.

The previous Olympus map used to have clear skies all over the background, but now cars and buildings can be seen covering the horizon. Popularly known as “the city in the sky,” Respawn has also dialed down the altitude of the map resulting in a much larger view of the planet.

Apex Legends also revealed a new promotional image that showcased some minor changes in gameplay that players can expect. The changes include a new construction site and Orbital Cannons being placed differently.

Players can expect new areas to be discovered on the map, including tall buildings. These are the most notable changes in the Olympus map that Respawn has revealed until now.

This new Apex Legends ad gives a sneak peek at the Olympus map changes in Season 12. Map is now floating over the city

According to famous leaker "Garrett Leaks," the newly constructed structure might be situated outside Bonsai Plaza. The last few seconds of the video reveal 'Wattson' shooting with a barrel-free alternator, and many believe the update is coming out of the care package.

Season 12 will also bring in a new mode known as 'Control LTM,' which will feature a 9v9 respawn mode in the Battle Royale setting. Players will have to fight in teams and control different zones.

Players are advised to take this information with a grain of salt as Respawn hasn’t made anything official until now. It will be interesting to find out what other changes developers bring to the Olympus map before Season 12 releases on February 08, 2022.

