“I think we gotta see”: Apex Legends developer explains his stance on the Rampage

The Rampage has recently become an extremely popular topic among the Apex Legends community. There were problems regarding its charge. There was also an exploit discovered that meant it was never uncharged, which led to its removal. Although Respawn maintained that the removal was only temporary, a lot of the players prefer the game without the Rampage.

Despite these problems, the Rampage has been reintroduced in Storm Point, with the exploit patched and the overall damage reduced. It was expected these changes would be enough to satisfy the players who considered it to be overpowered.

Damage reduced from 28 > 26

The Rampage is still too strong even after the recent patch of Apex Legends

Despite the recent patch that nerfed the Rampage, it's still being called too strong or overpowered by the players. But, Respawn's Live Balance Designer, John Larson, has said that the team will hold off on further changes to the Rampage right now.

Apex Legends YouTuber kijannaplays interviewed John Larson and raised the question of the Rampage and how it was balanced within Apex Legends. He also brought up the community's response to the changes and how it has changed the game's meta.

The decision to change anything will depend on the data

“With any sort of balance patch or any sort of new release, we really gotta wait and see how it settles. We have to look at the data… we like to see how the meta shifts organically to better inform future decisions. The Rampage is strong and that was sort of raised by the exploit that was in the game for a while.”

As John Larson himself explains in the video, any further changes to the gun will depend on the data and the upcoming weeks after the patch. He does mention that the Rampage is strong but does not think it is overpowered. He believes that the meta will organically make place for the changes that have been administered.

He also mentions that not all guns are equal and that balancing different weapons changes the meta differently. Larson realizes why the players have been complaining, but he is waiting for the changes to blend organically into the game's overall balance.

This type of communication by the developers spells only good things for the player base of Apex Legends. Fans of the game can rest assured that their beloved game is in trustworthy hands.

