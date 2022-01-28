Apex Legends developer talks about Rampage nerfs for Season 12

While many people still believe the Rampage LMG to be too powerful, John Larson, Respawn Entertainment's Live Balance Designer, has stated why it will not change in Season 12.

The Rampage has been a particularly hot topic in the Apex Legends community. It was temporarily removed from the battle royale due to issues with its charge and an exploit that ensured it was never uncharged.

While Respawn insisted that the LMG's removal was only temporary, some gamers said that they enjoyed the game without it. However, it's been reintroduced to Storm Point, albeit with the charge exploit rectified and its overall damage reduced slightly.

Some players have claimed that it is significantly powerful, even overpowered, after its reappearance. According to Live Balance Designer John Larson, Respawn has no plans to alter it.

Dev explains why they're not planning more Rampage nerfs

Larson stated it's too early for any fresh modifications, despite some input, in an interview with a content creator. He said:

“I think we gotta see. With any sort of balance patch or any sort of new release, we really gotta wait and see how it settles. We have to look at the data… we like to see how the meta shifts organically to better inform future decisions. The Rampage is strong and that was sort of raised by the exploit that was in the game for a while.”

He further added:

“The exploit sort of raised awareness to the point where now everyone’s running it and picking it up… Just the popularity of the gun can make people see that power when they otherwise may have not… Exploit aside, the data definitely backed up the decision to bring up the nerf we had planned for Season 12 a little early. And I think it’s too early to be awfully confident one way or another on any sort of follow-up patch.”

In conclusion, Respawn's future treatment of the Rampage will be guided by time and data, with player feedback possibly warped by the gun's popularity.

