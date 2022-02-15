Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance system requirements

Apex Legends started on a high note after its new season, Defiance, was released on February 8, 2022. Since then, players have come across a ton of changes in the game.

This has been the first seasonal transition for the game and fans might be wondering if the specifications to play the game have changed. The studio has kept almost every required specification the same since the day of its inception.

However, the storage requirements have changed as more updates are rolled out, thereby adding more content to the game.

What are the specifications required for playing Apex Legends Season 12?

Since day one, Apex Legends has not had a high system requirement. The specifications are well within the range of PCs having decent hardware. It can even run on machines that have Intel i3 processors and 8GB of RAM.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements needed to play the game seamlessly:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-bit Windows 7

: 64-bit Windows 7 Processor : AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent, Intel Core i3 6300 or Equivalent

: AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent, Intel Core i3 6300 or Equivalent Memory : 6 GB RAM

: 6 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon™ HD 7730, NVIDIA GeForce® GT 640

: AMD Radeon™ HD 7730, NVIDIA GeForce® GT 640 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 56 GB available space

: 56 GB available space Additional Notes: ~3.8GB for 1 localized language

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-bit Windows 7

: 64-bit Windows 7 Processor : Ryzen 5 CPU or Equivalent

: Ryzen 5 CPU or Equivalent Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon™ R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970

: AMD Radeon™ R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 56 GB available space

: 56 GB available space Additional Notes: ~3.8GB for 1 localized language

In both cases, the suggested amount of storage is 56 GB. However, with the release of Defiance, the total game size after the installation has increased to around 81 GB.

The size of the update is 15.3 GB on Steam. Therefore, it's recommended that players have at least 100 GB of storage in their system to update and play the game with no complications.

The new season of Apex Legends was released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected soon.

