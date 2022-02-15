Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance system requirements

Apex Legends started on a high note after its new season, Defiance, was released on February 8, 2022. Since then, players have come across a ton of changes in the game.
This has been the first seasonal transition for the game and fans might be wondering if the specifications to play the game have changed. The studio has kept almost every required specification the same since the day of its inception.
However, the storage requirements have changed as more updates are rolled out, thereby adding more content to the game.
What are the specifications required for playing Apex Legends Season 12?
Since day one, Apex Legends has not had a high system requirement. The specifications are well within the range of PCs having decent hardware. It can even run on machines that have Intel i3 processors and 8GB of RAM.
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements needed to play the game seamlessly:
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7
- Processor: AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent, Intel Core i3 6300 or Equivalent
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ HD 7730, NVIDIA GeForce® GT 640
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 56 GB available space
- Additional Notes: ~3.8GB for 1 localized language
Recommended System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7
- Processor: Ryzen 5 CPU or Equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 56 GB available space
- Additional Notes: ~3.8GB for 1 localized language
In both cases, the suggested amount of storage is 56 GB. However, with the release of Defiance, the total game size after the installation has increased to around 81 GB.
The size of the update is 15.3 GB on Steam. Therefore, it's recommended that players have at least 100 GB of storage in their system to update and play the game with no complications.
The new season of Apex Legends was released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected soon.