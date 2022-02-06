Apex Legends new-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is expected very soon

Since its release, Apex Legends has quickly ranked up the charts to become one of the most fan-favourite Battle Royale games across multiple platforms.

It was initially released for the previous generation of consoles, i.e. PS4 and Xbox One. Players are now eagerly awaiting its next-gen upgrade, which will arrive very soon.

In a media event, Steven Ferreira, the game director, has recently said that the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is coming “very, very soon”. Their plans to release the next-gen features have also been hinted at via exciting details during the event.

What can be expected with the Apex Legends next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Steven Ferreira hinted at a potential next-gen update for Apex Legends during a recent media event. He further discussed that the game might move to a new native version for the same, coupled with many new features. However, players need to expect that all the new features won't be dropped all at once.

Going by Respawn's history, they might release these new features piece-by-piece as a part of the release of the new season in the upcoming months. Ferreira even said that the game is based on live service and the above statement pretty much goes hand-in-hand with his words. However, data miners have managed to leak the size of the game for the PS5 without the next-gen update.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL A PS5 version of Apex Legends has appeared on the PSN database – it is 80GB.



The next-gen update might arrive as soon as Season 12 is released, although fans need to wait before it happens. Respawn has been quite secretive about their plans and updates. Similarly, this time, they did not spill much about the topic.

It can be said that there is a perfect plan in place despite not getting much information from the officials. However, there will be official announcements as the release dates come sooner, day by day.

The new season, releasing on February 8, 2022, will be enjoyable. It will bring many changes as the Olympus rework, the introduction of a new shotgun-specialist aggressive legend, "Mad Maggie", which Aceu is not a fan of, changes with Replicator and Care Packages, etc.

