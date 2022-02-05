"Mad Maggie is not good for Apex Legends" Aceu is not happy with the season 12 Legend

Brandon 'Aceu' Winn, the Apex Legends sensation from Twitch, recently expressed his feelings after watching the trailer for its latest season. He apparently "hates" the new character, Mad Maggie, and thinks her damaging tactical style is not appropriate for the game.

Respawn Entertainment will finally release the new season on February 8, 2022, along with the introduction of a shotgun specialist character. The new season is supposed to bring a lot of changes to the game, like a map rework, a new game mode, a new character, and more.

Aceu is not happy with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment will bring a lot of changes to Apex Legends with Season 12, including Mad Maggie. The professional American gamer and content creator was clearly disappointed with the character and feels her tactical ability is not "good for the game.”

Mad Maggie is going to be an aggressive character in the game, and her specialty is shotguns. She is Fuse's childhood friend and was first introduced during the Season 8 Ring Fury takeover. She has three abilities:

Her tactical ability is 'Riot Drill', where she fires a drill that can burn enemies through objects.

Her Passive Ability, 'Warlord's Ire', temporarily highlights the enemies damaged by her. She also moves faster when equipped with shotguns.

Her ultimate, 'Wrecking Ball', throws a ball with speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

Aceu's reaction clearly demonstrates his dissatisfaction with the new character, as he seems to hate every ability.

Olympus Map is also getting reworked. It will return after being out of rotation for the entirety of Season 11, with various changes. A new 9v9 mode (similar to Call of Duty's Domination mode) will also debut with the new season.

Players need to capture three zones which would also help to get better weapons and ultimate. They will be able to respawn indefinitely throughout the round.

Season 12 will be released on February 8, 2022, which is around the time of Apex Legends' third anniversary. So there is also a possibility that a new heirloom will be introduced.

However, in the previous Anniversary collection event, players were awarded legendary shards for buying the existing heirlooms. So the news about the addition of a new special cosmetic item has to be taken with a grain of salt.

