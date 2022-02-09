Apex Legends Season 12: Update size and total game size after installation revealed

It's February 8, 2022, and the latest season of Apex Legends is finally here for players to get immersed with. Since Defiance brings a lot more changes to the game when compared to the previous one, the size of the updates is also bigger.

The update went live at exactly 10 AM PST for all regions and platforms. For Steam users, the update size was 15.3 GB, and the total game size after the installation was revealed turned out to be around 81 GB.

Update size, total game size after installation, and new changes with Apex Legends Season 12

Defiance is the first seasonal transition of the game. The update went live at the following times across different time zones: 10 AN PST, 1 PM EST, 6 PM GMT, 11.30 PM IST, 3 AM JST, 7 PM CET.

The size of the update for Steam users was 15.3 GB. The game's size went up to around 81 GB after installation. The proportion of the update is more significant than that of the previous seasons. Defiance has brought a ton of changes that can change the meta and, therefore, result in a bigger update size.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus.Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus. Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms 💥 https://t.co/TJeSjZCqg8

Quite a few significant changes have arrived with the new season of Apex Legends. These include the Olympus Rework, the introduction of a new legend, "Mad Maggie", who is aggressive and specializes in shotguns, nerf and buffs for some legends, and more.

Apart from that, some balancing updates have also been deployed for the game's Ranked mode. Players from now on will be rewarded based on their position in the game. The developers felt that this change would allow players to emphasize more on team gameplay instead of rushing and getting kills since the start of the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

The max kill KP has been reduced from 175 to 125 per match. Bonus RP for kills/assists will be rewarded to players after reaching at least 10th position in a particular game. The community's reaction to these changes has yet to be seen, and it can be expected that it won't take much longer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar