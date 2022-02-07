Caustic nerf will not make the legend any less viable in Apex Legends Season 12

The announcement of Apex Legends Season 12 also brought with it the news that Caustic is getting nerfed. Players were initially afraid that the legend would no longer be viable, but that fear subsided after learning of the nerf's minimal severity.

Some players and content creators got early access to the new season and discovered that the Caustic's toxic abilities were nerfed with his traps also being breakable in just one shot, creating fear among the community's Caustic mains.

Caustic nerf is not going to be as dreadful as initially expected in Apex Legends Season 12

The announcement of the Caustic nerfs in Season 12 caused many players to fear that the legend won't be as useful as season's prior, but that is not the case. Even though his traps can be destroyed with just one bullet, they are still deadly and irritating to deal with.

Caustic's toxin traps have 150hp and breaking them during intense situations can be stressful. Wattson's ultimate ability, Pylon, also has 150 hp and breaking that during fights has proven to be annoying for most players. Even her fences manage to create a distraction despite having only 25 hp.

Caustic's tactical ability, the Nox Gas Traps, also has a cooldown of 20 seconds before another can be thrown. If a player keeps multiple traps in his arsenal, clearing them out with explosives like Grenades or Arc Stars can be difficult. So, it's likely that the Caustic Nerf won't be as fatal as it was previously thought to be.

The developers of Apex Legends are planning to release the next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S very soon. It's expected that the update might come with the release of the new season.

Edited by Adam Dickson