This Apex Legends Bangalore buff can help the Legend make her way back into the Season 12 meta

Apex Legends is on the verge of releasing its latest season and speculation is already ongoing about a potential buff for Bangalore. Season 12 will be released on February 8, 2022, at approximately 10 AM PST. However, the times would differ across different timezones.

The new season will bring a lot of new changes and is allegedly going to shake the ongoing meta. Some players are now suggesting a few changes with Bangalore's smoke mechanic in order to make her more useful in the upcoming days.

New legends are being introduced very frequently in the game and players are now contemplating some overlooked characters that have been present in the game since its inception.

A Bangalore Buff can bring her back into the Apex Legends Season 12 meta

After the introduction of Mad Maggie and Crypto Buff in Apex Legends, some fans are now wondering if Bangalore can get a buff as well. A Reddit user named "minddocdan" has suggested some additions to her kit to give Bangalore a higher pickrate in the game, just like old times.

Her Tactical Ability is the talking point here. According to minddocdan, these adjustments would make the legend a force to reckon with:

Smoke Launcher + Compact would make the enemies suffocate after spending some time inside her smoke (similar to Caustic Traps)

Smoke Launcher + Density would not allow intel gathering legends like Bloodhound or Seer from revealing the location inside the smoke

Smoke Launcher + Smother would help to extinguish fires ignited by Fuse

Smoke Launcher + Conduction would outburst some arc stars along the circumference of the smoke to prevent enemies from pushing inside

Some Reddit users were in complete support with the opinion of the user and feel these changes should be implemented. One Reddit user said:

Another Reddit user went on to demand a nuke launcher for the legend:

Meanwhile, some fans in the Reddit post above believe that Bangalore is 'balanced' at the moment and she does not need any additional buff. One Reddit user added:

Another user said:

However, the buffs suggested in the post would make the legend way too overpowered to get implemented by the developers of Apex Legends. Bangalore's smoke should be used tactically in order to block the enemy's sight from firing.

When she plays offensive and squads up with legends like Bloodhound or Seer, it becomes a nightmare for the opponents. Bangalore's smoke can also be used to reposition during the endgame, when situations are intense and taking cover seems difficult.

Also Read Article Continues below

The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 8, 2022 across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected very soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan