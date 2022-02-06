Why Apex Legends fans are disappointed with Mad Maggie's abilities?

Season 12 of Apex Legends will shortly add Mad Maggie to the roster of Legends within the game. The new update also adds a new 9v9 Control Mode and changes to the map of Olympus, among other changes. Fans have been waiting for the Defiance update for a long time, and Respawn promises to deliver exciting changes to fans of the game.

As with the arrival of any Legend, it promises to change up many things in the game. The meta will have to balance itself according to her skillset. Players are already speculating whether Mad Maggie's skillset is a cause for concern for the meta of Apex Legends in the upcoming months.

Mad Maggie's new ability builds on the 'wallhack' meta in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie comes equipped with a fire drill tactical and a wrecking ball ultimate ability. She seems to be quite prepared for the Outlands and is set to break into the meta of Apex Legends and stay there for the foreseeable future. Although her kit looks powerful, players aren't exactly too happy about her abilities.

The main point of contention among players is her passive which gives the X-ray vision that'll allow her to see enemies that she has dealt damage to through walls for a short period. Another X-ray ability will add to the 'wallhack' meta that Respawn has created over the last few seasons of the game.

The issue gained traction as a Reddit thread was created on the Apex Legends subreddit shortly after Mad Maggie's trailer release. The players questioned why Respawn felt the need to add a 'wallhack' ability to every new Legend added to the game.

The post quickly received a lot of attention and upvotes. The community wondered why she needed an X-ray ability when she already had a boosted movement speed with her shotgun. Players feel there is no reason to add this ability to her arsenal when she already has an effective tactical and scary Ultimate ability.

Players are concerned about how these abilities will affect the meta

The community is scared that Maggie will be overpowered on launch and confused as Respwan said they are looking into concerns relating to the scan meta in Season 11.

As Maggie isn't a recon legend, there are also concerns that Warlord's ire doesn't fit her character and leaks suggesting that a shotgun kick was supposed to be her passive was much preferred by the community.

It remains to be seen how Respawn reacts to these complaints by the community. The players have made it very clear that they are tired of the 'wallhack' meta, and Mad Maggie's new ability isn't going to do Respawn any favours with fans of Apex Legends.

