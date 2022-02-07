Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends is stepping onto its twelfth season and first seasonal transition of the year on February 8, 2022. The new season goes by the name Defiance and will bring a handful of changes along with it. The release time can be expected to be around 10 am PST if previous instances are taken into consideration.

The introduction of a new legend, "Mad Maggie," is the most promising one. She is a shotgun-specialist character, mostly suitable for gamers who have an aggressive style of play. Many other changes, including the Olympus rework, Caustic Nerf, Crypto Buff, and more, will be publicly available from Tuesday.

Release date and time for Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance

Season 12 has been named Defiance and will go live worldwide on Tuesday, i.e., February 8, 2022. Traditionally, Respawn Entertainment has released most of their new season updates on Tuesdays around 10 am PST. So fans can expect the arrival of the latest iteration around these times across different time zones:

10 am PST, 1 pm EST, 6 pm GMT, 11:30 pm IST, 3 am JST, 7 pm CET.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged OlympusComing with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged Olympus 💥Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. https://t.co/KYybvbV3Sj

Since the changes are huge, players will have to expect a bigger update in size than normal before proceeding with the Season 12 Defiance.

As mentioned earlier, some of the biggest changes with the new season include the introduction of an aggressive character, "Mad Maggie," the rework of the Olympus map, and the introduction of a new 9v9 mode (much like the Arena mode), which clearly Shroud loved to play.

Apart from that, toxic gas legend 'Caustic' is getting a nerf while intel-gathering specialist 'Crypto' will be buffed. The introduction of Mad Maggie received a mixed response from the community. Some fans liked it, while the other half felt her abilities were not suitable for a battle royale game like Apex Legends. Even the professional player and content creator Aceu felt the same.

Also Read Article Continues below

A solidified opinion about the character will be revealed as the days go by and players spend enough time with her, battling out to emerge victorious in the lobbies. Apart from that, the new additions and changes with Season 12 Defiance are well-hyped.

Edited by Shaheen Banu