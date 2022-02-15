What are Prestige Skins in Apex Legends Season 12 and how to get them?

Skins and cosmetics are an essential part of multiplayer games and its no different in Apex Legends. Skillful craftiness and majestic looks make these items even more appealing towards the fans. With the arrival of Defiance, a ton of these new items have both arrived and are yet to arrive in the coming days.

One of them is the "Prestige Skin" that will be available with the Third Year Anniversary Collection Event for Bloodhound. The event will start on February 15, 2022, and will last a couple of weeks.

Here's how to get hands on the Prestige skins in Apex Legends Season 12

What's new about the Prestige skins?

Prestige Skin is going to be the next most desirable item in Apex Legends after heirlooms, which now fall under 'Mythic' tier cosmetics. Season 12 will be the first ever iteration in the franchise's history to have brought something like this.

These Prestige skins will have three tiers that need to be unlocked before players can get their hands on them. All these tier unlocks will follow sequentially after completing certain challenges.

Tier 1 will be unlocked after completing the Collection Event that will arrive on February 15, 2022. It will last a couple of weeks before bidding goodbye on March 1, 2022. The first step is similar to how players used to unlock heirlooms before.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Here are all three tiers of the Bloodhound Prestige skin, and the Prestige Finisher "Piercing Plasma." #ApexLegends Here are all three tiers of the Bloodhound Prestige skin, and the Prestige Finisher "Piercing Plasma." #ApexLegends https://t.co/nWlzGzXCiJ

Once tier 1 is unlocked, they will then have to complete challenges to unlock the following levels at no extra cost.

How to unlock all the tiers and get the skin?

Here’s how to unlock the Prestige skin and its tiers:

Unlock tier 1 by completing the Collection event, or purchasing the skin from the Mythics store. Unlock tier 2 by completing 30,000 damage with Bloodhound. Unlock tier 3 by completing 70,000 damage with Bloodhound. As tier 3 unlocks, a Prestige finisher will also be available for the Legend.

Bloodhound will be the first Legend to have a received a Prestige skin. It is expected that similar cosmetics will become available for other Legends as new seasons continue to arrive at Apex Legends.

With that being said, Respawn might be attempting to add variety instead of the usual heirlooms that arrive with every Collection Event. These skins are unique and would make the fanbase intrigued and invested into the game for a longer period of time.

